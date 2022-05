Football transfer rumours: Lewandowski, Osimhen, Mbappe, Dembele

29 minutes wey don pass

English club Chelsea fit join Barcelona to fight for signature of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski wey dey leave Bayern Munich (Guardian)

Manchester United don join Arsenal to pursue Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen wey dey play for Napoli (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle United dey try tempt Roma manager Jose Mourinho to be dia next manager (Marca via Express)

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Haag say e bin get oda choices but decide to pick di English giants as im next club (De Telegraaf)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan fit leave di club at di end of di season (Mail)

Barcelona dey try push to sign Leeds player Raphinha but West Ham also dey interested (90mins)

Gareth Bale agent don confam say di Welsh player go leave Real Madrid at di end of dis season but neva confam wia e go play next (Mirror)

Bayern Munich dey interested in signing Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele wey contract dey expire next month (Sky Sports)

Arsenal don agree to sign Brazilian winger Marquinhos for a €3.5m deal wey go make am play till 2027 (Fabrizio Romano)