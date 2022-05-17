Turkey don threaten to block Finland and Sweden Nato bids

By Yaroslav Lukov & Matt Murphy

BBC News

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, "Sweden will strengthen Nato," Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson says

President of Turkey don continue to oppose di decision of Finland and Sweden to join Nato - just hours afta dem say dem wan become members.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan say di two Scandinavian nations no need to send delegations to convince Turkey, wey be key Nato member, of dia bids.

Wetin dey vex am na dia willingness to host Kurdish militants.

Earlier, Sweden say Europe dey live for dangerous new reality, as e refer to di invasion of Russia by Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin say di move by Finland and Sweden to join di 30-member military alliance no threaten Moscow directly - but stress say any attempt to expand military infrastructure go trigger response from di Kremlin.

For news conference on Monday, Mr Erdogan say Turkey oppose di Finnish and di Swedish bids to join Nato, as e describe Sweden as "hatchery" for terrorist organisations.

"Non of dis kontris get clear, open attitude towards terrorist organisation. How we go trust them?" di Turkish president tok.

Turkey accuse di two Nordic nations say dem dey harbour members of di Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), one group wey dem see as terrorist organisation, and followers of Fethullah Gulen, wey Ankara accuse say e cause di 2016 coup attempt.

All member states must agree say one new country fit join Nato, therefore Sweden and Finland need di support of Turkey for dia bid to join di military alliance.

Mr Erdogan say Swedish and Finnish delegations no need to bother diasef to go to Ankara, di capital of Turkey, to convince dem to approve dia Nato bid.

Im goment don also pledged to block applications from countries wey don sanction dem.

For 2019, both Nordic nations put embargo on arms for Ankara afta its incursion into Syria.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, wen im dey tok for parliament for Helsinki on Monday, say e dey surprised by Turkey stand, but add say im government no dey interested to "bargain" wit Mr Erdogan.

Na last week Finland formally announce dia bid to join Nato.

Dia neighbour Sweden join dem on Saturday for di move wey go end di Scandinavian kontri years-long military non-alignment.

"Nato go strengthen Sweden, Sweden go strengthen Nato," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson tok for briefing on Monday.

She say Europe don dey live inside dangerous new reality, as she refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We dey leave one era behind us and enta new one," Ms Andersson tell lawmakers during one debate for Stockholm, on Monday.

She say dem fit hand a formal application within several days and e fit synchronised wit Finland.

Nato don give dem sign say dem dey reay to admit di two new members.

However, Ms Andersson stress say Sweden no want permanent Nato bases or nuclear weapons for dia territory.

Norway, Denmark and Iceland - all Nato members - immediately tok say dem dey ready to support Sweden and Finland by all means necessary if dem come under under attack. Di UK, wey be Nato member too don already give security guarantees to Sweden and Finland to cover dia transition period.

Di announcement on Monday by Sweden come as Nato begin one of dia biggest exercises for di Baltic region , wey involve 15,000 troops.

Named "Hedgehog", di drills for Estonia involve 10 kontris, including Finland and Sweden.