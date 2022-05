Winner of Nigerian Idol season 7: Progress beat Zadok to become Nigerian Idol TV show winner

Wia dis foto come from, Progress Official/Instagram

Progress Chukwueme na di winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7.Dem announce di 21 years-old Delta born am as winner of di edition on Sunday.Progress beat Zadok wey emerge as di runner-up for di season singing competition.

As di winner, e go collect cash prize 30 million naira (about $73,000) , one brand new SUV plus recording deal among oda things.

For one recent interview, Progress tok say di pesin wey go dey most proud of am na im late mama ''becos dis na her prayer point.