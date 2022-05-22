Who won Nigerian Idol 2022: Progress beat Zadok to become Nigerian Idol season 7 winner

Wia dis foto come from, Progress Official/Instagram

Progress Chukwuyem na di winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7.Di host of di show IK Osakioduwa announce di 21 years-old Delta born am as winner of 2022 edition on Sunday to di excitement of di Judges wey hold dis year edition down

Progress beat Zadok wey emerge as di runner-up for di season singing competition.

Di finale see Judges Simi, Obi Asika and D'banj perform for di live audiences.

As di winner, e go collect cash prize 30 million naira (about $73,000) , one brand new SUV plus recording deal among oda things.

For one recent interview, Progress tok say di pesin wey go dey most proud of am na im late mama ''becos dis na her prayer point.

''I no go let una down. I thanks una for voting for me,'' Progress tok shortly afta dem declare am winner.

Progress Biography

Dem born Progress for Warri inside Delta state, south-south Nigeria, but e be indigene of Ika south local goment area of di state.

E be 21 years old and be song writer, singer, performer plus music minister according to wetin dey im bio foe im official Instagram page wit over 60,000 followers.

E say e know say e wan be singer afta e attend one musical competition wen e dey 16 years old.

E dey inspired by American musician, Jonathan McReynolds.

