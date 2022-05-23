Biden tell Japan say e ready to use force defend Taiwan

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden say on Monday say im ready to use force to defend Taiwan.

Biden tok dis one as part of series of critical comments about China, during im visit to Japan.

Na im firsttrip to Japana since im enta office and no so Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stand dia dey look.

But one of im aide say di comment no mean say U.S. policy on di self-ruled island don change.

Di US president comment appear to dey different from existing U.S. policy of so-called strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.

China consider di democratic island as dia territory, part of "one China".

And Beijing say na di most sensitive and important issue for dia relationship wit di United States.

Wen one reporter ask Biden if United States go defend Taiwan if dem attack am, di president answer: "Yes."

"Dat na di commitment wey we make," Joe Biden say, during one joint news conference wit di Japanese leader.

"We agree wit one-China policy. We don sign am plus all di intended agreements wey dem make inside.

"But di idea say, dem fit to take am by force, just take am by force, no just dey, no just dey appropriate."

Im add say im dey expect say dat kain tin no go happun or dey attempted.

Following Biden comments, one White House official say e no get any change for policy towards Taiwan.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di president national security aides shift for dia seats and bend dia heads, dey study Biden closely as im respond to di question on Taiwan.

Plenti bin look down as im make wetin resemble not so clear commitment to Taiwan defence.

Biden make similar comment about defending Taiwan for October.

During dat time, one White House tok tok pesin say Biden bin no dey announce any change in U.S. policy.

And one analyst refer to di comment as "gaffe" or blunder.

United States bin don agree long ago say na one China, including Taiwan.

But it e don adopt im "strategic ambiguity" on di question of weda e go involve imsef in military conflict over di island.

Di tok dey come as Biden make tough comments about China increasingly self-confident for di region.

Di president say im hope say Russia President Vladimir Putin go pay price for im invasion of Ukraine in part to show China wetin e go face if e invade Taiwan.

Di comments dey likely to both provoke Beijing and overshadow di koko of Biden Japan visit, wey be to achieve one Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Di framework be broad plan wey go provide economic pillar for U.S. engagement with Asia.