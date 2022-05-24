Meet fabric collage artist Solomon Chidinmma Miracle

33 minutes wey don pass

Fabric collage artist, Solomon Chidinmma Miracle dey use ankara materials do art work.

Di 22 years old student of fine and applied arts say she choose to use Ankara for her fabric collage sake of her appreciation of fabric materials.

She say di colourful nature of di Ankara fabrics make her art works unique and colourful.

Challenges

Chidinmma say her major challenge na di transportation of di materials from her friends shop go her house.

“Sometime pipo go dey look me for road like mad pesin, dem go tink say I don dey craze.”

Anoda challenge wey she raise na di task of knowing di right colours to use:

“You need to siddon select di right colours wey you need so dat di art work go dey appealing and e go dey good for pesin.”

"One of her most embarrassing moment na wen she go meet one woman ask her to keep di pieces wey she cut comot from clothes,