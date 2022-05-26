Texas school shooting: Gunman bin post for social media just before deadly school attack

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Di gunman wey dey responsible for di deadly school shooting for Texas bin post for social media minutes before di attack, di state governor tok.

Greg Abbott say di gunman Salvador Ramos promise to shoot im grnadmama and "shoot up one school".

Meanwhile, tori be say frustrated witnesses to di shooting bin ask oolice to charge into di school to stop di attack, but dem no do so.

Texas officials say Ramos bin dey dia for 40 minutes before dem kill am.

Eyewitness Juan Carranza, wey dey 24 years, tell tori pipo Associated Press say women bin shout to officers to "go in dia".

Javier Cazares, wey her daughter follow for pikin wey dem kill for di attack, tell di tori pipo say im suggest make dem run inside wit oda witnesses wey stand dia becos police "no dey do anytin".

Di shooting, wey leave 19 pikin and two adults dead, don return di long-running debate on gun control for US.

Many don call for stricter gun buying laws, while odas no believe say dem go stop mass shootings.

Thirty minutes before im begin im attack, Ramos post private message on Facebook say im plan to kill im grandmama.

Anoda post wey im do later declare say im don do am, and for one final one wey im send 15 minutes before di shooting, e announce say im go target one elementary school.