Osun election: Five tins you fit no sabi about Osun govnor-elect, Ademola Adeleke

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Adeleke/Instagram

Di Independent National Electoral commission wey be Nigeria election umpire on early mor-mor Sunday declare Senator Ademola Adeleke as di govnor-elect afta emerging winner for di July 16 gubernatorial election for Osun state.

Adeleke, 62, poll 403,371 votes to defeat im closest rival and present govnor of di state Gboyega Oyetola wey poll 375,027 votes.

Dis na di second time wey di two politicians go dey go head to head for election.

Dem first meet for 2018 wen Oyetola defeat Adeleke afta Inec declare di election inconclusive sake of say di marging wey Adeleke take beat Oyetola no reach di numbers of votes wen dem bin cancel.

Oyetola come beat Adeleke for di run-off.

Adeleke dey popular for im dancing skills and vibes but plenti oda tins dey wey many pipo fit no know about am.

Five tins to know about Osun Govnor-elect

Ademola Adeleke na di younger broda of di first civilian govnor of Osun state, Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.