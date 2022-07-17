Osun election: Five tins you fit no sabi about Osun govnor-elect, Ademola Adeleke
Di Independent National Electoral commission wey be Nigeria election umpire on early mor-mor Sunday declare Senator Ademola Adeleke as di govnor-elect afta emerging winner for di July 16 gubernatorial election for Osun state.
Adeleke, 62, poll 403,371 votes to defeat im closest rival and present govnor of di state Gboyega Oyetola wey poll 375,027 votes.
Dis na di second time wey di two politicians go dey go head to head for election.
Dem first meet for 2018 wen Oyetola defeat Adeleke afta Inec declare di election inconclusive sake of say di marging wey Adeleke take beat Oyetola no reach di numbers of votes wen dem bin cancel.
Oyetola come beat Adeleke for di run-off.
Adeleke dey popular for im dancing skills and vibes but plenti oda tins dey wey many pipo fit no know about am.
Five tins to know about Osun Govnor-elect
- Ademola Adeleke na di younger broda of di first civilian govnor of Osun state, Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.
- Dem elect Ademola as senator representing Osun west senatorial district for 2017 to complete im elder broda tenure for di senate. E n o be politician befor befor, but political analyst believe say plenti pipo vote am sake of im big broda good will for di state.
- Im papa na Nigeria senator and im mama na prophetess
- Ademola be uncle to Nigeria superstar Davido. Davido papa , Adedeji Adeleke na Senator Ademola big brother. Na Adedeji dem born after di late Adeleke. E get one big sister as na im be di last born of im parent.
- E graduate wit Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice for 2021 from Atlanta Metropolitan State College for United States afta e dey involved wit one certificate scandal wey see am charged to court.