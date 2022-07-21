'Bishops at APC unveiling': Who be di Christian clerics wey attend Kashim Shettima unveiling as APC vice-presidential candidate?

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di priests for di unveiling ceremony for Abuja yesterday

Some priests attend di unveiling of Kashim Shettima as di vice presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday and generate reactions as pipo describe dem as fake.

Di reactions dey come on di heels of di backlash wey follow di ruling party muslim-muslim presidential ticket.

Kashim Shettima wey be Muslim from di north dey run alongside Bola Ahmed Tinubu, anoda Muslim from di southern part of Nigeria- dis decision to field Muslims as presidential and vice-presidential candidates don already dey generate plenti tok-tok for di kontri.

Christians communities through CAN don condemn am as dem believe say e no dey fair to dem.

BBC Pidgin speak wit some of di priests wen dem arrive di unveiling for Abuja and di only tin dem tok be say na from di Nigeria College of Bishops dem come from.

For some of di videos wey dey trend on social media, some of di priests decline to speak wit di press and dis one and oda reasons make pipo believe say e get wetin di priests dey hide.

'Notin like Nigeria College of Bishops'- CAN

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Christian clerics tell BBC Pidgin say dem bin come di Nigeria college of Bishops

Di Vice President of di Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for di 19 Northern States and Abuja, Joseph Hayab tok say dose pipo no be real bishops and say na pesin hire dem to dress as priests.

"I tink di pesin wey bring dem no do beta job. Dem just give dem clothes make dem wear am as bishops. Dis rehearsal dey poorly rehearsed and di pipo just make mockery of dem," Hayab tok.

Hayab tok say bishop for every denomination get di way dem dey dress and di ones wey attend di unveiling no dress well.

E say CAN no care about di choice of APC to field Muslim-Muslim ticket sake of say na mata of choice.

However, for one of di trending videos, one pastor identify imsef as Bishop Igbokwe Prince and senior pastor of di Yoke Breaker Prophetic Ministry for Abuja.

E tok say dem attend di unveiling of Shettima to show solidarity for di ruling party ahead of di 2023 general elections.

Bishop Prince also tok say im be founder of Muslim and Christian Love International Foundation wey believe in di unity of Nigeria and religious harmony.

"We dey hear to show solidarity, pray and advise for di party to get am right in 2023," di cleric tok.

Wetin dey inside Muslim-Muslim ticket?

Although no law for Nigeria dey against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket but sake of say Nigeria na secular kontri, pipo expect say di choice of presidential candidate and im vice go spread across di two main religion - Muslim and Christian.

Dem believe say religion don divide di kontri well-well and any decision wey politicians dey make no suppose favour one religion ova di oda.