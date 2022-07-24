BBNaija season 7: Ex-Miss Nigeria, pharmacist, hype-woman, meet di Big Brother Naija level-up housemates

Di bell ring and you go know say na dat time of di year wen most young pipo go dey stuck to dia televisions and mobile devices for over 70 days watching as oda young pipo dey participate for di season 7 of di Big Brother Naija reality show.

Di housemates dey compete for a grand prize of N100M and perhaps dis na why di show dey always create so much buzz year in year out.

Dis na di Housemates wey go spice up your days for di next few months. Meet dem as dem dey enta di house one by one.

Doyin na smart multitasker. Watch out for her, she ready to give gbas gbos wen e necessary.

Meet Eloswag, im na dancer and im dey single, ready to mingle, but im no ready for relationship o!

Dis na Bella! She like her space even as she come compete for di big prize of N100m

Over di years, many Nigerians don criticise di show and many continue to see di show as "distraction" and something wey no dey add value to di society.

In 2019, one Islamic human rights organisation, di Muslim Rights Concern, Muric bin ask di Federal goment of Nigeria to ban di show.

Muric Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola bin describe di show as ''abomination'', ''exhibition of nudity'' and ''invitation to chaos and insecurity'' becos e dey allegedly mislead di young pipo.

Fans of di show most times no dey mind wetin oda pipo dey tok about am as di show dey always carry on despite di condemnation.

Dis time around and wit di 2023 general election for Nigeria around di corner, pipo dey caution di young pipo, make dem no allow di show distract dem.

E dey debatable weda or not di show don 'distract' anybody as some believe but young pipo wey don appear for di reality TV show don also see am as opportunity to live dia dream.

Especially for Nigeria wey di number of unemployed youths dey high.

Di seventh edition of di show wey dem tag ''Level Up'' return wit im first-12 housemates on Saturday and fans dey expect di remaining housemates on Sunday evening.

Like evri season critics don begin chook mouth about di show while fans don already begin dey choose dia faves.

Dis na di first 12 housemates wey don enta di house;

BBNaija Season 7 Housemates

Ex-miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura na 24-years-old lawyer from Taraba state.

She tell her oda housemates say she dey passionate about advocacy.

Beauty

Groovy na 26-years-old fashion entrepreneur and model from Anambra state.

Groovy

Ilebaye Odiniya, 21, na graduate of criminology and security studies.

Ilebaye

22-years-old Daniella Peters na poet who also dey act.

Daniella

Cyph real name na Bright Hidi Nwekete. Im na Electrical Engineering graduate from Imo state.

Cyph

Saviour Ikin Akpan aka Pharmsavi na licensed pharmacist from Akwa Ibom state.

Pharmsavi

Phyna wey her real name na Ijeoma Josephine Otabor na edo-state born actress, She say she dey also dey do hype-woman for clubs.

Pyna

Keseina Tony Adjekpovu alias Kess fit be one of di oldest housemates dis season. Di 28-years-old businessman say im wife bin don give am permission to participate actively for di show.

Kess

Chiamaka Crystal Mbah aka Amaka na 23-years-old Anambra state born health care worker.

Amaka

Khalid Ismail Ahalu na 22-years-old university undergraduate wey enjoy archery, skateboarding and basketball among oda tins.

Khalid

22-years-old Brian Chkuwuebuka Chiji aka Bryann na singer and songwriter.

Bryann

Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu alias Christy O na 24-years-old beauty entrepreneur from Ondo state, southwest, Nigeria.

Christy O

Di organizer of di show over di years don describe as not only entertaining but also educating.

BBNaija past winners

Season 1 Katung Aduwak

Season 2 Efe Ejeba

Season 3 Miracle Igbokwe

Season 4 Mercy Eke

Season 5 Olamilekan Agbeleshe