IEBC Kenya election 2022 results: William Ruto beat Odinga to win Kenya presidential election

35 minutes wey don pass

Kenya electoral commission don declare Williams Ruto as di new elected president wey go lead di east African kontri for di next five years.

Inside di final results wey di kontri wey Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair, Wafula Chebukati announce, Odinga beat im main opponent Ruto wit 50.49 % of votes.

Ruto win more dan half of di votes wey dem cast across di kontri.

See results of di presidential elections

Kenya presidential results 2022 In order to win for di first round, one candidate must get 50% plus one of di cast vote and at least 25% of di votes inside 24 out of 47 counties Final results from IEBC See more Back to top

Move around here to see how dem vote county by county

Who be William Ruto

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

William Ruto go primary school barefoot, im wear in first shoes wen im dey 15 years.

Im also sell chicken and groundnuts for roadside for villages around Rift Valley.

So no be surprise say im dey show im sef as di champion of poor pipo during im presidential election campaigns.

Dis na di 55 years old first attempt for presidency.

Im dey hope say im go get di same luck wey im get for di first election wey make member of parliament Eldoret North constituency for 1997.

E join politics for 1992, and say di then-President Daniel arap Moi n aim mentor.

Ruto bin be part of di youth wing of Moi Kanu party wey bin be di main party some time ago, and bin dey among di activists wey dia work na to mobilise voters for di kontri first multiple election.

Afta im hold different positions as minister - including education - im rise to become deputy president for 2013 election.

Ruto contest dat election as di running mate of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, and dis shock many Kenya pipo becos dem bin dey on opposite political sides for last election.

Di two collabo bin be marriage of convenience, as di two bin dey face charge for di International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity afta dem bin chop accuse for causing violence for di controversial 2007 election, wey lead to di death of 1,200 pipo.

For di 2007 election, Ruto bin dey support opposition candidate Raila Odinga - wey be im presidential rival now - while Kenyatta bin back di den-President Mwai Kibaki for im re-election bid.

Dia collabo wey dem bin call bromance, pay dem as di two enta power, and dis put dem for strong position to push away threat by ICC - sometin wey dem achieve wey make di prosecution drop di charges against President Kenyatta for 2014 and judges thruway di case against Ruto for 2016.

But, dia collabo break for 2018, wen Kenyatta - pull anoda about turn stunt to reconcile wit Odinga, breaking Ruto hope say di outgoing president go endorse am as im successor for di current election campaign.

Pipo close to di president accuse Ruto of disobedience, an allegation wey im deny.

But im agree say im and di president "see politics differently".

Loyalty to tribe dey very important for Kenya politics and Ruto from di third biggest ethnic group, wey dem dey call Kalenjin, wey don produce only one oda president, late Moi, wey be Kenya longest-serving ruler.

Im marry Rachael, wey im first meet for church youth meetings.

Dem get six children. Dia eldest son, Nick, bin once get di blessing of Kalenjin elders, and dis fuel rumour say dem de ready am for one political position, while dia daughter, June, dey work for foreign affairs ministry.

Ruto like to farm and dat na why im dey into maize, diary and poultry farming.

Im own big parcels of land for western and coastal Kenya and also invest for di hospitality industry.

Ruto get link to corruption scandals for goment and pipo dey wonder about di source of im money.

For June 2013, High Court order am to surrender 100-acre (40-hectare) farm, and make im compensate one farmer wey accuse am say im grab im land during di 2007 post-election violence. Im deny di accuse.