Kamaru Usman: 'Di Nigerian nightmare' lose im welterweight title to Leon Edwards for UFC 278

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Britain bron Leon Edwards don knock out Kamaru Usman to win di welterweight title at UFC 278 for Salt Lake City, Utah.

Behind on points for di fifth, Edwards, 30, land one ogbonge left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter.

Edwards becomes di first British champion since Michael Bisping for 2016 and only di second in history.

"You all doubted me, saying I no fit do am. Look at me now," Edwards tok after di fight.