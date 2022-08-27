Chelsea v Leicester live updates: Raheem Sterling goals give 10 men Chelsea lead for Stamford as Harvey Barnes score first goal for Leicester

27 August 2022, 15:31 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

After a 3-0 thumping by Leeds for dia last match, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and im side go dey feel di pressure to get dia start to di season back on track, since na one time dem win since dia opening three games.

FIRST HALF

15:12' PENALTY to Chelsea

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

Youri Tielemans take out Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Chelsea get ogbonge chance to take di lead.

15:13' NO PENALTY

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

A very, very lucky escape for Leicester as after VAR check di penalty wey dem don already award dey wiped out.

Di VAR official dey happy say Youri Tielemans don foul Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but, by di tightest of margins, dem just Kai Havertz ruled offside wen racing on to a forward pass earlier in di move.

15:19' Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

Na still all Chelsea and only one ogbonge sliding challenge from Jonny Evans on di edge of di penalty area stop Kai Havertz from being one-on-one with Danny Ward.

But e come at a cost with Evans needing treatment on foot injury as Caglar Soyuncu get warmed up in case dem need am.

22' Dewsbury-Hall get around di outside of Gallagher and dey subsequently clipped by di Chelsea midfielder. Dem penalise am for di foul, and dem show am di first yellow card of di match.

21' Evans don come back on im feet and back amongst di action, as Brendan Rodgers and im staff breathe collective sigh of relief.

20' Evans don stay down following dat tackle, and di Leicester captain look to be in some discomfort as e dey receive treatment.

15:37' Disallowed goal for Leicester

Leicester get one goal chalked off and Chelsea dey very lucky.

Di corner from Youri Tielemans dey swung in, Harvey Barnes get to di ball before goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and head at goal, di ball bounce off di post and Daniel Amartey slide in to convert di rebound.

However, di goal dey wiped out wit di officials deciding Barnes don foul Mendy wen e jump for di ball. E look soft foul, but Chelsea no dey complaig as it's still 0-0.

Remember, Chelsea dey play for 62 minutes wit only 10 men after Conor Gallagher pick up two yellow cards inside di first 28 minutes.

45' one great save from Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for di final seconds of di first half. Youri Tielemans slides a pass to Timothy Castagne but Mendy close di angle quickly and save to keep it at 0-0 and dat na di last action of di first half.

Chelsea think say dem get penalty, but e dey ruled out by VAR, midfielder Conor Gallagher den get imsef sent off, Leicester bin tink say dem scored but dat one too dey cancelled out by VAR. All to play for.

SECOND HALF

47' GOAL

Di 10 men of Chelsea dey ahead and na Raheem Sterling's first goal for di club following im summer move from Manchester City.

E get di ball just outside di penalty area and im shot deflect off Daniel Amartey wit di ball looping up and over di diving Danny Ward.

63' GOAL - Raheem Sterling, again!

Two for Raheem Sterling. Brilliant low cross from Reece James and Sterling na di perfect place to tap in from close range.

Di most relieved man at Stamford Bridge go be Conor Gallagher as im side dey two up despite im 28th minute red card.

66' GOALLLL Harvey Barnes for Leicester

Barnes and Vardy link up down di left, playing one-two wey allow Barnes to escape Silva and smash one shot beyond Mendy and into di back of di net!!! 2-1.

Line up

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Daniel Iversen, Caglar Soyuncu, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfried Ndidi, Luke Thomas.

LEICESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Danny Ward, Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Boubakary Soumare; Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.

CHELSEA SUBS: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ethan Ampadu.