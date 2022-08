In pictures: Floods and fear for Pakistan

18 minutes wey don pass

Heavy rainfall from dis year's monsoons don lead to floods across Pakistan, with more dan 30 million pipo affected, and more than 1,000 pipo killed since June.

One ogbonge relief operation dey underway, but pipo across di country don dey displaced, searching for dry ground as water levels rise around dem.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, One woman stands outside her house for Charsadda District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, One man dey feed im pikin for Charsadda District

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Pakistani soldiers distribute food for Rajanpur District, Punjab province

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey waka through floods for Dadu District, Farid Abad Sindh province

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, One makeshift crossing for Sanghar district, Sindh province

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, One woman's flooded home for Charsadda district

Wia dis foto come from, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Di Pakistani navy rescue one pikin for Dadu district, Sindh province

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Deep floodwaters for Peshawar city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Women make bread Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province