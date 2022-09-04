Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream: Antony and Rashford start, Odegaard captain Arsenal

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Foto from di archive

Arsenal don get one stellar start to di season, winning all five of dia first five games. E don leave Gunners wondering if maybe dem get title challenge for dia offing.

Today, though, represent di first proper test of dat thought. Palace away on opening day na tricky one for Mikel Arteta's men to navigate, but since den dem face promoted sides and teams dey have early-season struggles.

Manchester United still dey very early days of di Erik ten Hag regime, but no clear signs dey of progress.

Starting with two loss na one bumbling experience, but since den dem don win three on di spin, wey include one highly-impressive victory over Liverpool for dia last home game.

Dem don spend over £150m on two new players late in di window to boost fia already talent-packed squad.

One win for Arsenal today go take dem four points clear for di top. One United victory go leave dem just three points behind di Gunners as di tussle for di top get tighter.

FIRST HALF

KICK-OFF

0' Di match don start.

Na di hosts wey get di one under way.

Line up- Man United

1 David de Gea

12 T. Malacia

6 L. Martínez

19 R. Varane

20 Diogo Dalot

14 C. Eriksen

39 S. McTominay39

25 J. Sancho25

8 Bruno Fernandes

21 Antony

10 M. Rashford

Line up- Arsenal

1 A. Ramsdale

35 O. Zinchenko

6 Gabriel Magalhães

2 W. Saliba

4 B. White

34 G. Xhaka

23 A. Lokonga

11 Gabriel Martinelli

8 M. Ødegaard

7 B. Saka