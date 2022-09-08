Queen Elizabeth II don die, Buckingham Palace announce

one hour wey don pass

Queen Elizabeth II, di UK longest-serving monarch, don die at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her son King Charles III say di death of im beloved mother na one "moment of great sadness" for am and im family and dat her loss go dey "deeply felt" around di world.

Her family gather for her Scottish estate after concerns grow about her health earlier on Thursday.

Di Queen come to di throne in 1952 and witness enormous social change.

King Charles say: "We mourn profoundly di passing of one cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss go dey deeply felt throughout di country, di realms and di Commonwealth, and by countless pipo around di world."

go lead di kontri in mourning as di new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. Camilla, im wife, become Queen Consort.

During di coming period, e say e and im family go dey "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of di respect and deep affection wey di Queen so widely held".

Inside one statement, Buckingham Palace say: "Di Queen die peacefully at Balmoral dis afternoon.

"Di King and di Queen Consort go remain at Balmoral dis evening and go return to London tomorrow."

All di Queen's pikin travel to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors place di Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William now heir to di throne, also dey dia, wit im brother, Prince Harry, on im way.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, wey di Queen appointed on Tuesday, say di monarch na di rock on which modern Britain dey built, wey don"provide us with di stability and strength wey we need".

Speaking about di new King, she tok: "We offer am our loyalty and devotion, just as im mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.