Russia-Ukraine war: China Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discuss Ukraine war for meeting

one hour wey don pass

It's the first time Xi Jinping, seen here arriving in the Kazakh capital, has left China since early 2020

China leader Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin meet for di first time since Russia invade Ukraine.

Di leaders meet for di ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand, wia dem go attend one summit of di Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Vladimir Putin thank President Xi Jinping for China "balanced position" on Ukraine, for dia first face-to-face tok tok since Russia invade di kontri.

Putin follow condem wetin e call "attempt to create unipolar world".

Oga Xi say China dey willing to work togeda wit Russia as "great powers".

China neva endorse Russia invasion but has steadily dey grow trade and oda ties wit Moscow since e start.

Di SCO summit suppose show "alternative" to di Western world, na so Kremlin tok.

Oga Xi dey make im first trip overseas since di start of di pandemic.

Oga Putin go also meet oda leaders including from India, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran - but im meeting wit China leader "dey of particular importance", Kremlin foreign policy tok tok pesin, Yuri Ushakov tok.

Im say di summit dey happun "against di background of large-scale political changes".

For long, China and Russia bin don dey wan position di SCO, wey dem start for 2001 wit four former Soviet Central Asian nations, as alternative to Western multilateral groups.

Mr Putin (left) and Mr Xi last met in person in Beijing in February

Di SCO meeting dey come as fresh clash dey happun on di border between two of im members, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Reports say at least one border guard don die and two injure - e no clear which kontri dem from come.

Wetin be Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

Di SCO na Eurasian political, economic and security organisation wey China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan establish for 2001. Iran dey currently look to join di group.

Members go discuss trade for di summit, wit China as di major investor for di region through im Belt and Road projects.

Mr Putin (far left) and Mr Xi (far right) for di Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit for Samarkand

Beijing don dey look to open up new rail routes for im trade to Europe, while Central Asian countries dey eager for more connections to China.

While di rest of di world don open up, Beijing kontinu to shut down cities and provinces evri time dem get rise in cases.

Di last time Oga Xi last leave China na for January 2020 to visit Myanmar - just some days before di first lockdown happun for Wuhan.

E stay for China since den, and na only once im leave di mainland - for July dis year to visit Hong Kong.

Oga Putin also no too dey go abroad. Im meeting wit Turkey and Iran leaders for Tehran for July be only im second foreign trip since Russian troops invade Ukraine.

Dis na di two leader second meeting dis year - dem bin meet last for di Winter Olympics for Beijing for February.

Afta dat meeting, di two leaders issue joint statement say dia friendship between dia kontri no get limit. Russia invade Ukraine days later - action wey China no say pim on top. In fact, Beijing say both sides get blame.

China no be part of di international sanctions against Russia and trade between di two kontris kontinu to grow.

India and China imports of Russian oil don increase since Ukraine invasion.

China too don see im relationship wit di West and especially di US sour in recent months following tensions over self-ruled Taiwan. China claim say di island as part of im territory.

Last month, Beijing stage five-day military blockade around island in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit.

China watchers say Oga Xi decision to leave China after more dan two years, despite significant domestic challenges - disabling lockdowns and uncertain economy - show im confidence for im leadership.

Analysts expect say dem re-elect am for unprecedented third term for di upcoming Chinese Communist Party Congress for October.

China leader significantly reduce di risk say im fit catch coronavirus by not travelling internationally for more dan two years (assuming, of course, say im neva already catch am and we no sabi about am).

Keeping Xi Jinping for house also serve propaganda purpose - e give di message out to Chinese pipo say make dem no travel abroad during dis time of crisis.

Now wey Oga Xi don decide to start travelling again, does dat mean say di Party consider am safer for im to do so?

Anoda question: if e bin no safe a year ago, why e safe now?

Also, di Xi for oda kontris go lead to expectations say travel restrictions suppose ease more to smooth di way for Chinese people to go overseas again?

For China, di goment no feel di need to spell out im reason wen dem dey make decisions, so we no go ever know exactly wetin dem dey tin about dem.

However, for China, pipo go see dis trip as small sign say di kontri fit soon see reduction for im "zero Covid" measures.