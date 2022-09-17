Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform

By Malu Cursino

BBC News

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners file past di royals, including di King, as dem stand in silent vigil around di coffin at Westminster Hall on Friday

Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall.

Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020.

Prince Harry bin dey wear civilian clothes for public events since di Queen die.

On Friday evening, di Queen's children, wey include di King, stand guard for around 10 minutes.

As they comot di hall, members of di public applaud dem.

Di grandchildren vigil dey expected to last around 15 minutes.

Di King two sons go dey joined by Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Harry bin no dey wear military uniform since im step back as a working royal in 2020.

E serve two tours for Afghanistan as part of di Army. E now live for California with im wife Meghan and dia two children.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry wore a morning suit to walk behind the Queen's coffin, while his brother wore military uniform

Prince Andrew also dey allowed to wear im military uniform as e stand guard on Friday. Di 62-year-old step down as a working royal in 2019, after one Newsnight interview about im relationship with di late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Dem later strip di prince of military tittles.

Before di vigil, di Queen youngest child, Prince Edward, thank di public for dia support.

"We bin dey overwhelmed by di tide of emotion wey don engulfed us and di sheer number of pipo wey don go out of dia way to express dia own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person wey dey always dia for us," e tok.

"And now, we dey dia for her, united in grief."

Di Queen go lie in state for Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday. Di queue to see di coffin stretch as far as Southwark Park. Officials don tok say if di park reach capacity, dem go pause entry.

At di park, one queue for wristbands dey and to join queue proper. Further along, an LED-display warn pipo of a 14-hour wait. Many dey anticipate a long stay, wearing parkas, hats and big jumpers.

Wetin we call dis foto, Assiya Khan (left) and Samir Dwesar say dem no mind how long dem go wait. "Na all part of di experience", Samir tok, "we both be kids of di Commonwealth and sabi how much di Queen dey respected across di community"

Foreign dignitaries dey travel go London ahead of Monday funeral, wey go be one of di biggest diplomatic events of recent years, wit some 500 heads of state and oda dignitaries also dey expected to attend.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lay flowers in Green Park, central London, before meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. Oga Albanese say na "great honour" to represent Australia and commemorate "a life well-lived".

Meanwhile, King Charles don arrive back in London, afta e don complete im tour of UK four nations.

On Saturday di King meet di heads of di armed forces for Buckingham Palace and visit di Metropolitan Police headquarters, New Scotland Yard.

E den go to Lambeth Bridge, alongside Prince William, to shake hands and greet those wey dey queue for di lying-in-state. E go meet world leaders dis afternoon.

One senior Metropolitan Police officer describe di Queen funeral as "di largest single policing event [di force] don ever undertaken".

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy say di "hugely complex" operation surpass di London 2012 Olympics - wey see up to 10,000 police officers on duty each day.

Events, moments of reflection and public screenings of the funeral are also taking place across the UK this weekend, outside London.

For Blackpool, di tower illuminations - wey dey changed to red, white and blue for di period of mourning - go dey switched off at 20:00 on Sunday, wen one national one-minute silence go take place.