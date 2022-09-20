Ukraine war: Who dey win?

Ukrainian forces don make rapid gains in recent days, retaking large areas from Russia.

Russia say e dey regroup - and im forces still hold about one fifth of di kontri.

How di conflict don change?

Russia invade Ukraine on 24 February, surrounding di Ukrainian capital Kyiv. E also launch attacks for di south, east and north of di kontri.

For early April, Ukrainian forces retake large areas around Kyiv, after Russia bin abandon im push towards di capital.

Russia since don dey focus im military operations for di south, east and north-east of Ukraine, seizing large areas.

However, things change dramatically at di start of September.

For one decisive offensive for di north-east, Ukraine drive back Russian forces. E claims say dem don regain 3,000 square kilometres (1,158 sq miles) of territory around di city of Kharkiv alone.

In total, Ukraine say e don retake more than 8,000 sq km (3,088 sq miles) from Russian control in September - im most significant territorial gains since di war start

Di cities of Izyum and Kupiansk, wey Ukraine says were retaken on 10 September, were both key supply hubs for the Russian forces. As such, these represent important strategic gains.

Also, one Ukrainian counter-attack dey around di Kherson region for di south of di kontri.

Di Institute for di Study of War (ISW) say Ukrainian troops don inflict one "major operational defeat" on Russian forces.

Justin Bronk of di Royal United Services Institute tok say Russian positions for Kharkiv bin suffer"total collapse".

Di Russian withdrawal be, e say, "certainly di most dramatic reverse wey we don see from di Russians since dm retreat from Kyiv in April".

How Russia respond?

Russia confam say im forces retreat from Izyum and Kupiansk. E say dis na strategic withdrawal to "regroup".

E also say e go continue to target these areas with military strikes.

E be like sy di Russian army don abandon large quantities of equipment and ammunition during di withdrawal.

How much territory Russia still occupy?

Russia still hold about 20% of Ukraine, according to di ISW.

Di areas largely dey di eastern Donbas region and in di south of mainland Ukraine, as well as Crimea peninsula wey Russia annex in 2014

Di Donbas na mainly Russian-speaking area, and after Russia seized Crimea in 2014, pro-Russian forces capture more than one third of di region. E create two so-called pipo republics dia.

Areas in di west of di kontri, wey include Lviv, don experience missile attacks, but no attempt by Russian forces to take and occupy ground.

Wetin Russia wan?

Russia refuse to recognise im invasion as war, and say e dey undertake one "special military operation" for Ukraine.

Di Kremlin say im operations go continue until dem achieve "all di tasks originally set".

When dem launch di invasion in February, President Vladimir Putin say im goal na to "demilitarise Ukraine".

One objective na to ensure Ukraine no join di Western defensive alliance, Nato.

Russia initial aim na to overrun Ukraine and depose im government.

However, e now appear like say Russia don limit im ambitions to secure land in Ukraine east and south.

Wetin Ukraine wan?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky don tok say im main goal na to drive all Russian troops out, to "de-occupy our whole territory".

Oga Zelensky don appeal for more funding and equipment to retain di areas retaken from Russia.

Ukrainian forces dey use Western shipments of weaponry heavily.

How many pipo don die?

Both sides don suffer losses, although neither publish exact numbers.

Ukraine claim e don kill more dan 50,000 Russian troops, and at di end of August say e don losts nearly 9,000 military personnel since di start of di conflict.

Russia no dey really disclose im own troop fatalities. Im most recent death count na from March, when e say 1,351 Russian soldiers don die since di invasion begin.

In July, US officials estimate say about 15,000 Russian soldiers don die.

Civilians don also die. At di start of September di United Nations corroborate more dan 5,700 deaths.