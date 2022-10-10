Anambra boat capsize: 'My life don fall apart'- Man wey lose wife plus three pikin

9 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Oggochukwu/ABS

Family members of pipo wey dia boat capsize gada for jetty near Onitsha, Anambra state Southeast Nigeria to receive di deadi body of dia pipo.

Odas wait dey pray make dem see dia pipo alive.

One man lose im wife and three children for di accident.

Dat na di situation one day afta boat carrying over 80 passengers according to authorities capsize for Umunnakwo for Ogbaru local goment area of di state.

Di accident happun on Friday as parts of di state dey suffer from flooding.

Authorities for Anambra state still dey recover deadi body of pipo wey die for di boat accident for di state.

As at Sunday goment say dem don bring out 10 deadi body.

How di accident happun

Na Desmond Amaugo wey from Ogwuaniocha be di boat rider - im survive di deadly accident.

E tell tori pipo for Onitsha say no be 85 passengers im carry as some media report.

Amaugo say na 48 pipo im carry, some of wey be market women.

Im account dey contrary to odas including di National Emergency Management Agency wey tell Reuters say di boat bin carry 85 pipo.

Di boat rider tok of how di women come im house come beg am to carry dem go Ogbakuba.

"Di wahala start as di wave on top di water increase. I try to steady di boat.

"Di wave plenty sotay e come knock di boat against the pillars of Umunnakwo/Ossomala bridge.

"Afta all effort to stabilize di boat e still capsize," di boat rider tok.

'My life don fall apart'

Tori be say most of di passengers on di boat na women and children.

Na local divers dey lead di rescue operation. Local goment authorities dey support dem, one resident tell BBC Pidgin.

Some na traders while odas na pipo wey dey try escape di flood for Ogbaru wey don pursue many pipo comot from dia houses.

Oga Benard Achonu neva know wen im go recover from di shock of di death of im family.

E lose four pipo for di boat accident including im wife and three children.

Achonu, wey be 60 years say im children dey between ages two and six years and all of dem dey togeda wen di accident happun.

E tell tori pipo for Ogbaru say, "My family dey leave wia dem bin dey before to move go safe place as di flood dey pursue dem.

"Na as dem wan escape to dem go die so. My life don fall apart.''

'Pipo no fit bury dia dead'

One resident say di pipo of Ogbaru need urgent help before di situation bad pass e be be.

Precious Umeh wey don relocate her family go Awka, Anambra state capital tell BBC Pidgin say di situation for most communities for Ogbaru dey very bad.

She say na emergency situation dey happun for Ogbaru "pipo dey suffer. Flood don pursue pipo comot from dia houses, farmlands don destroy. Pipo no fit even go market again because flood also cover di market.

Wia dis foto come from, Oggor Wetin we call dis foto, Flood take over markets, churches, house of pipo

"Di situation bad pass as pipo dey tok am. Di IDP camp wey goment provide don full. Some pipo don dey wan comot dia becos dem dey fear say di flood fit also reach dia.

"Pipo wey dia family members die for di boat accident dey reason how dem go take bury dia dead becos no dry land for dia side.

"Federal goment need to intervene before di situation worse pass like dis."

Presido Buhari, Peter Obi mourn victims

Di boat accident don attract attention across di kontri from different pipo including Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari on Sunday express sadness over di boat accident.

Garba Shehu, toktok pesin for di president for statement say President Buhari say im no dey happy and e don direct all relevant agencies to account for all di passengers on di boat.

"Di President don direct all oda rescue and relief agencies to rush go di site of di accident.

"E also direct di relevant agencies of goment to check di safety protocols on diz transport ferries to make sure such incidents dey avoided in di future.

"I pray for di repose of di souls of di deceased and for everyone safety, as well as di well-being of di family members of di victims of dis tragic accident," di President tok.

Many oda Nigerian, doz from Anambra and oda part of di kontri also join to mourn victims of the boat accident.

Former Anambra govnor Peter Obi say di death of di boat travellers na one of di effect of di flood wey dey worry di kontri.

Oga Obi wey be di presidential candidate of Labour party for di 2023 general election say di flood situation for di kontri dey under reported.

"Dis na challenging times for us as a nation. But united in purpose and efforts, we go come out stronger," e tok.

Soludo sympathize wit families wey loss relatives

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Soludo/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Anambra state govnor Charles Soludo dey beg pipo to come to di aide of goment

Anambra state Govnor sympathize wit di families of di victims of di boat accident.

"Dis development na shock to di goment and good pipo of Anambra state," Govnor Charles Soludo tok.

E say di goment go continue to do dia best to reduce di negative effect of flood disaster.

Many states for di kontri including Kogi, Jigawa, Delta, Bayelsa Gombe, among odas dey experience floods wit lives and properties lost to dis kasala.

Anambra na part of di 29 states out of Nigeria 36 states to experience heavy flooding dis year.

Lots of residents don dey displaced from dia homes and farmers don lose dia farmlands sake of dis flood kasala wey dey ravage di kontri.