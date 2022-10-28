BREAKING TORI: Nnamdi Kanu go remain for DSS custody - Appeal court rule

27 minutes wey don pass

Di Court of Appeal on Friday don uphold di Federal Government of Nigeria application for stay of execution of di 13 October judgment wey bin free Nnamdi Kanu.

Di presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsanammi also order make dem forward di result ruling to di Supreme Court within seven day for expeditious hearing.

Dis ruling mean Oga Kanu, gats remain for di custody of di Department of State Services pending when di Supreme Court go hear di case.