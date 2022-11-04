ASUU half salary: 'Lecturers dey live life of struggle', Asuu tok afta goment pay 'half salary'

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Channels

Lecturers for Nigerian universities don express dia disappointment at wetin goment do by paying dem half salaries.

Tori come out on Thursday say federal goment pay lecturers half salary for di month of October.

Goment neva give reason for di payment wey dem make to di lecturers wey suspend dia almost nine month old strike for di same month.

Na Friday 14 October dem suspend di strike and resume on Monday 17 October - "federal goment don reduce academic workers to daily paid workers," na so one lecturer tok.

Dr Austen Sado, di National Investment Secretary of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) for interview wit BBC Pidgin say dem dey disappointed in goment.

'Attack on di education and development of Nigeria'

Oga Sado wey be member of di National executive council of Asuu say part of wetin lecturers dey complain of na poor salary wey goment dey pay dem compared to how politicians dey collect plenty money.

E say e no make sense say on top of di poor salary dem dey collect, goment still get mind pay dem half salary.

Di Asuu oga say "wetin lecturers dey get as salary no dey enough.

"We see dis as an attack on education and development of dis nation."

'Lecturers dey live life of struggle'

E say di latest action of di federal goment don make di situation worse.

Di Asuu Nec member also say federal goment neva begin tok about salary arears.

Di issue of salary arears na one of di mata wey dey on ground before di suspension of di strike. Goment bin say dem no go pay Asuu for di period wey dem dey on strike

E add say, "Lecturers for Nigeria dey live a life of struggle. Lecturers dey struggle to meet di needs of dia families and career development.

"We believe say one day, reason go prevail. I no tok dis one becos lecturers and dia families dey struggle.

"I dey tok becos consequences dey for all di tins wey dey happun now. Di consequence go affect everi body including goment, lecturers, students and Nigerians."

Goment plan to destroy unions

Dr Sado say im neva dey sure of wetin fit happun but wetin dem don observe be say wan reduce di power of unions for di kontris especially di strong ones like Asuu.

E say na only di pipo fit stop goment from dia plan becos "wetin dem dey do dey affect di pipo too."

E add say wetin di lecturers of public schools dey agitate for na national challenge wey dey affect evri body.

"Sake of di freedom in academics most of our members dey tok dia mind on issues wey dey affect dis kontri.

"Dem wan run goment wey nobody fit challenge dem, dis na why dem wan muscle unionism for Nigeria."

E say Asuu go determine dia next line of action but

Why we suspend strike

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, Asuu president say di union suspend dia strike in compliance wit di ruling of di court.

E say dem also consider di respect dem get for President Muhammadu Buhari and di Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

"Di National Industrial Court for im wisdom give order compelling ASUU to resume work pending di determination of di substantive suit," e tok inside statement wey e release.

E add say, "Di Court of Appeal acknowledge di validity of di grounds of di union appeal but still uphold di order of di lower court."

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke for di statement say dem no dey satisfied wit how goment don address dia demand.

Di Asuu president den direct all dia members to resume work immediately.

Why ASUU bin go on strike

ASUU bin go on strike for eight months.

Di public universities lecturers dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 plus oda demands.

One of di major issue wey dey block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say Asuu dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.

Di rest of dia demands dey inside di 2009 agreement ASUU sign wit federal goment but ASUU say di goment still dey drag leg ontop di mata.