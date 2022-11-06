Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: Gunners dey bid to return top of Premier League table

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

FIRST HALF

KICK-OFF

Arsenal wan top spot back, Chelsea wan to right dia patchy Premier League form.

Match don begin

1 min' Thomas Partey launch one ogbonge old long throw into di Chelsea box and Gabriel meet am with im head, but only to send di ball harmlessly wide.

6 min' Arsenal dey start brightly.

Dem don get one corner, wey dey swing to di near post but dey head away by one Chelsea player.

11 mins E dey simmer nicely.

Arsenal dey on di front foot, Chelsea dey look to wrestle back some control and break when dem fit.

Ben White dey forced into action for di other end, with two clearing headers, before Granit Xhaka head back to Aaron Ramsdale to relieve di pressure.

18 mins' Gabriel Martinelli go for glory from outside di box but im angled curling effort go well over.

Just to spark one bit of home fan ire, Benjamin Mendy hit im goal-kick straight out of play.

Dis place dey wait for someone to show dem things go dey go OK.

21 mins' Thiago Silva stop Jesus' shot. Baba continue to dey go very strong at 38.

27 mins' Well, not really a chance for di end.

Marc Cucurella swing di ball in and e glance to Trevor Chalobah on di far side of di box. Im chipped ball back in is soft and easy for di Gunners to clear.

27 mins' YELLOW CARD

Oh, dis dey naughty. Or na poor timing?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dive in to try and tackle Ben White but na di defender boot e catch.

Mikel Arteta dey furious. Di ref respond with one yellow for di Chelsea forward.

31 mins' Chelsea don win dia first corner.

Na Thiago Silva di ball meet but e get plenti of players around am and fit only head harmlessly over di bar.

37 mins' When Kai Havertz no dey pick di wrong option e dey execute di right one badly.

E fire one cross way too hard at Mason Mount, giving di England player no chance of controlling am. Na decent opening for Chelsea too.

41 mins' Mason Mount dey try im best to be di driving force for Chelsea.

42 mins' YELLOW CARD

A little battle begin brew between Bukayo Saka and Marc Cucurella. Di latter stop di former breaking, sending di Arsenal man to di ground. No free-kick.

Saka get to him feet, chase down Cucurella and clatters am. Dat na foul and a yellow card.

43 mins' Mikel Arteta dey spit feathers.

E dey vex say dem award foul ontop di tackle on Saka.

45+1 mins HALF TIME

Chelsea deal with di Arsenal corner and dat na di break.

Gabriel Jesus get di golden opportunity for dat half, but head wide to continue im barren spell in front of goal.

Lots of huff and puff, but not enough quality.

Head-to-head

Arsenal dey go for dia three consecutive league games away to Chelsea for di first time since 1974.

Di Gunners don win three of dia past four Premier League fixtures versus di Blues. Before dis time , na only two victories for 17 top-flight meetings dem don get(D6, L9).

Chelsea

Chelsea dey unbeaten for 12 home matches for all competitions since dem lose 4-2 to Arsenal on 20 April (W7, D5).

Di Blues don win only one of dia last 12 top-flight home games against di established top six clubs - a 2-0 victory versus Tottenham for January 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fit become di second player, after Cesc Fabregas, to score for both Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League matches between di clubs.

Aubameyang score 68 times for 128 top-flight appearances for di Gunners between 2018 and 2021.

Raheem Sterling get eight Premier League goals versus Arsenal - di only teams wey im don get beta record against na Bournemouth and Watford, with nine goals apiece.

Arsenal

Arsenal don win 10 of dia 12 top-flight matches dis season. Only one of di 10 previous sides to win plenti times for dis stage of a Premier League campaign and dem no go on to win di title - Newcastle in 1995-96.

Di Gunners get victories in just five of dia past 50 league games away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta's side don win all four of dia London derbies dis season. for 2021-22 dem win five of 10 derbies in di league (D1, L4).

Gabriel Martinelli get five goals for 12 Premier League games dis season. E dey short of only one di highest figure in a single campaign.