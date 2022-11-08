Onitsha fire outbreak: Wetin we sabi about di 'explosion' for Onitsha market

Several pipo don wunjure sake of 'explosion' wey happun for Onitsha, Anambra state Southeast, Nigeria.

Di 'explosion' happun for Ogbo ogwu international market for head bridge Onitsha on Tuesday wen market men and women dey do dia business.

Police for di state say wetin happun na fire accident - dia position dey different from wetin di victims dey tok.

"Di explosion throw one woman comot from di building. Di tin knack di woman for ground wey make her head tear," one eyewitness tell BBC Pidgin.

Di cause of di 'explosion' neva clear but many pipo dey believe say na chemical cause am.

Wetin happun

Several videos don come out for social media wey show di level of damage wey di explosion cause.

Kingsley Onyeoku na one of di victims of di incident. E tok say di tin happun around 10am on Tuesday wen pipo dey go about dia business.

Onyeoku, wey im shop dey affected by di fire dey receive treatment for hospital.

E say many pipo full di hospital dem no know who die and who dey alive.

"We no know wetin happun o. Wetin we hear na just one loud noise suddenly.

"Pipo just begin run. I two pipo wey I know wey I dey fear say make dem no die.

"Di explosion no be ordinary chemical. I dey suspect say na anoda tin but we dey wait make goment tell us wetin happun."

One eyewitness wey identify her sef as Faith tok say say true-true, many pipo wunjure.

She tell BBC Pidgin say all di security agencies don arrive di scene to help di situation.

"Fire service, road safety, police, army and civil defence dey here.

"Di explosion affect two plazas and fear dey say some pipo fit dey trapped inside."

'No be explosion, na fire'

Di Police for Anambra state state don confam di incident wey happun for Ogbo ogwu market.

Tochukwu Ikenga say contrary to tori wey dey go around say na chemical explosion, na fire incident.

"Di situation dey under control," e tok.

"Di deputy commissioner in charge of operation dey dia currently and di fire service operatives also dey on ground," Ikenga add.