BBC Pidgin Minute
Dem no support media player for your device
BBC Pidgin Minute
31 minutes wey don pass
All di local and world tori wey you suppose know in 60 seconds!
De one we dem don look
1:56
Video,
Prince Eyo: Di prince of Nails
, Duration 1,56
28th October 2019
1:00
Make you listen,
BBC Pidgin Minute
, Duration 1,00
2 hours wey don pass
2:41
Video,
How my step-father rape me for seven years’
, Duration 2,41
3rd December 2019
3:01
Video,
Savage Trap Queen: I dey make 80k - 100k per blue film
, Duration 3,01
6th December 2018
2:44
Video,
Traditional womb setting massage: See places wia dem dey practice am to 'help woman get belle'
, Duration 2,44
7th May 2020
0:59
Make you listen,
BBC Pidgin World Cup Special Minute
, Duration 0,59
16th December 2022
1:27
Video,
Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun: Meet di 7 year old Nigeria fotographer wonda
, Duration 1,27
7th November 2018
0:55
Video,
Google Station: VP Yemi Osinbajo dey hope make correct internet dey inside market
, Duration 0,55
26th July 2018
1:00
Video,
Meet 10 year old Nigerian artist Kareem Waris
, Duration 1,00
27th May 2018
2:53
Video,
Blue-eyed pikin dem turn photo models against claims dem be “cursed”
, Duration 2,53
5th March 2018