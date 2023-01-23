Buhari visits Lagos: Oda times President Buhari don visit Lagos and why e dey visit again

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari dey go Lagos state di commercial capital of di kontri for two days official visit.

Di president go commission some projects wey im host govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu build for di state and oda private projects.

Di projects wey im go commission include di Lekki Deep Sea Port, di 32 metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill, di 18.75 kilometer 6 lane rigid pavement road for Eleko junction to Epe Expressway and di John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

Di odas na MRS Lubricant Factory Apapa and di Blue Line Rail project for Marina.

E go also witness di signing of di second phase of di rail project wey go go from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Di biggest among di projects na di Lekki Deep Sea port and di Blue rail line.

Di sea port project na partnership between goment and di private sector.

Tori be say na di biggest seaport for sub Saharan Africa according to goment.

Di blue rail line na di first rail line wey state goment do. Lagos goment say e get six phases wey also include di Red line.

Di rail line dey targeted to move passengers within Lagos. Goment say e go also help reduce traffic for di state.

Oda times president Buhari don visit Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di last time di president go di state na to commission some projects wey di federal goment build for Lagos.

For March 2022, di president go Lagos to commission di Dangote fertilizer plant and inspect di construction of di Dangote refinery and di Deep Sea Port.

For June 2021 di president go Lagos to commission di newly built Lagos Ibadan train and di new railway complex.

For 2019 Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari visit Lagos to commission di Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Ayinke House wey dem upgrade for di Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH)Ikeja.

Dem upgrade Ayinke House from 80-bed facility to 170 bed healthcare centre wit state-of-the-art medical equipment, as well as information technology services.

For 2018 di President go commission di ECOWAS border post for Seme.

Na former govnor Akinwunmi Ambode receive di President dat time.

Also dat year President Muhammadu visit di state to inaugurate di Ikeja Bus terminal project and inspect some oda projects for di state.

Roads diversion plus alternative routes

As part of wetin di Lagos state goment dey take prepare for president Buhari visit to Lagos, traffic go dey restricted on Monday 23rd January wit diversion for di Island on Tuesday 24th January, 2023.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde wey dey incharge of di transport ministry release informate of how di diversion go be.

E also give assurance of how di alternative routes don dey map out as well and deployment of di State Traffic Management Authority, (Lastma) wey go manage Traffic flow during di 2 day visit.

For di first day wey be Monday 23rd, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota for Ikorodu, and di Lekki Deep Port Sea axis go dey restricted.

For di Second day wey be Tuesday 24th, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina go dey diverted from 6.00am to 3.00pm.