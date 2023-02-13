Wetin e take to win election for Nigeria
Elections na tricky business all ova di world and e no dey different for Nigeria.
On February 25, 2023 pipo of Africa largest democracy go head to di poll wey fit be di most hotly contested elections for one generation.
But, wetin e actually take to win election for Nigeria?
Video by: Tunde Ososanya, Olawale Adekola
Video, Nigeria general election 2023: Election offence and dia penalties, Duration 1,33
As Nigeria election dey come up, we chook eye for di tins to avoid during election wey fit land you for trouble.