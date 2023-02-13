Wetin e take to win election for Nigeria

33 minutes wey don pass

Elections na tricky business all ova di world and e no dey different for Nigeria.

On February 25, 2023 pipo of Africa largest democracy go head to di poll wey fit be di most hotly contested elections for one generation.

But, wetin e actually take to win election for Nigeria?