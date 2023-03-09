Train accident in Lagos: At least three pesin die, several injure as train crush goment bus for Lagos

9 March 2023

Dem don confirm at least three pipo dead and several pipo injure as one moving train jam one Lagos State goment bus for PWD bus stop for di Ikeja area of Lagos on Thursday morning.

Di southwest zonal coordinator of di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye wey bin earlier put di figure at two confirm to tori pipo say di death toll don rise to three.

"Two adult females staff of di State Government wey die and several wey dey injured don dey evacuated," im bin tok earlier.

Current death toll na two adult female and one male, according to Farinloye.

"Di State goment staff bin dey try cross di PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while di train wey dey come into Lagos from Abeokuta trap di bus ontop rail," e add.

Di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) tok-tok pesin, Adebayo Taofiq confirm di sad incident to tori pipo.

Rescue operation dey currently go on as first responders arrive di scene of di accident.

Two NRC flag Officers bin reportedly try to stop di driver of di bus from crossing but dem say di driver ignored di directive and drive into di rail.

Many fotos from di accident too dey gory and we no fit share dem.

Dis na some of di fotos wey we fit share:

Wia dis foto come from, Empics

Train accident for Nigeria

Train accident for Nigeria na source of concern for pipo of di kontri and beyond.

For December 2022, police bin confam di death of one woman for train accident for Abuja, Nigeria Capital.

Tok-tok pesin FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh for statement say di "unfortunate incident of Rail/ motor fatal accident happun for di Chikakore axis for di Bwari Area council of the FCT".

She say medical practitioners confam di death of di victim and dem don start Investigation.

Eyewitnesses say di woman bin dey drive cross di rail track wen di train jam her car komot.

Her family say she bin dey on her way to work. Her house na just about three minutes from wia di accident happun.

For September 2020, one pesin lose im life and one pesin injure for one train accident wey happun for Oshodi are of Lagos.

Officials tok say three vehicles dey involved for di crash of di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirm di tori on social media.