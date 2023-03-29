INEC don begin issue certificate of return to govnors-elect

Wia dis foto come from, SANWO-OLU/FUBARA/YUSUF/MBA/MAKINDE/FACEBOOK

Di Independent National Electoral Commission don start to issue certificate of return to govnor-elects and dia deputy.

Afta dem meet on 25 March, di commission bin decide to start di presentation of certificate of return to govnor-elects, dia deputies and state assembly members-elect on 29, 30 and 31 March.

Di presentation dey currently take place for some state of di federation.

Rivers govnor-elect Siminialayi Fubara receive im certificate of return

Wetin we call dis foto, Siminialayi receive im certificate of return

Di govnor-elect of Rivers State Siminialayi Fubara receive im certificate of return on 29 March for di state INEC headquarters for Port Harcourt.

Professor Ngozi Odu wey be di deputy govnor-elect also receive her certificate of return.

Fubara wey be di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party for di election poll a total of 302,614 votes to beat im closest rival, Tonye Cole of di All Progressives Congress, APC wey poll 95,274 votes.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike attend di event to witness di presentation of certificate of return for di governor-elect, deputy governor-elect and State House of Assembly members-elect.

INEC National Commissioner May Agbamuche Mbu naim present di certificates to dem

Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers State deputy govnor-elect Prof. Ngozi Odu

Plenti challenge dey lie ahed - Kano govnor-elect

Kano state govnor elect Abba Kabir Yusuf of di New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) tok say plenty challenges dey lie ahead for di state as e visit INEC office to collect im certificate of return.Di politician wey come alongside im deputy Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam tok say dem dey inherit state in need of revival and dem go try dia best to make di state beta."Wetin we dey inherit na state in need of revival and we go give our best to make am beta."

Founder of NNPP and former Kano state govnor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also follow attend di event as im former commissioner of works colet INEC certificate.

Delta State govnor-elect Sheriff Oborevwori receive im certificate of return

Delta State Governor-elect, Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, don pledge to deliver on his 'MORE' agenda for Deltans when e resume office on 29 May.E make dis pledge during im remarks afta im receive im certificate of return for INEC headquarters for Asaba, Delta StateDi deputy govnor-elect and House of Assembly members-elect also return dia certificate of return.Di govnor-elect implore all Deltans and residents to remain prayerful, peaceful and law abiding as im goment take ova leadership of di state.Oborevwori poll 360,234 votes to be aim opponents.