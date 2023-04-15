Adamawa State Governorship election result 2023: Voting don end for Adamawa state govnorship supplementary election

43 minutes wey don pass

Voting don end for some part of Yola, Adamawa state as supplementary elections dey hold for 67 polling units across di state.

Voters still dey vote form some units even though di official close of voting wey 2:30pm don pass.

Di 67 units wia elections hold on Saturday na wia dem bin scatter di 18 March gubernatorial polls.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) later declare say di election dey inconclusive.

According to di results wey INEC announce den, di incumbent govnor Ahmadu Fintiri of di PDP dey lead with 421,524, while Senator Aishatu Dahiru popularly known as Binani get 390, 275 votes.

If Ashia Dahiru win, she go become di first elected female govnor for Nigeria history.

