Kogi State for North Central Nigeria dey prepare to elect new govnor and different political parties don begin dey elect candidates wey go represent dem for di election wey go shele on 11 November 2023.

Kogi na one of di three states wey go hold dia gubernatorial elections later dis year.

Dis elections dey different from di general elections sake of court cases for previous election wey shele for di states.

Senator Dino Melaye emerge as di candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Usman-Ododo na im go represent di All Progressives Congress (APC), while Adejo Okeme clinch di ticket of di Labour Party (LP).

Senator Dino Melaye - PDP

Former Senator Dino Melaye emerge as di candidate of di PDP afta im beat im closest rival Jabiru Usman for di primary election

Di former lawmaker score 313 votes for di election, while Usman poll 127 votes.

Melaye attend Abdulaziz Attah Memorial College, Okene, for im secondary school education. Im graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for 2000 where im study Geography. For 2021 im graduate from Baze University, where im study Law.

Di former lawmaker bin represent Kogi West senatorial district for di Senate but Senator Smart Adeyemi of di APC unseat am for 2019 wen im seek re-election into di Red Chamber. Before im join di Senate, Melaye don serve as member of di House of Representatives.

Melaye, wey dem born on 7 January 1974 na controversial politician wey love designers and luxury vehicles.

For 2022, Atiku appoint Melaye as di tok-tok pesin for PDP presidential campaign council.

Melaye no get wife but im get pikin dem and di politician na subject of different controversy for di past.

For December 2018, Nigeria police do vigil for di Abuja house of Melaye sake of say dem wan arrest am.

Police bin wan arrest di former lawmaker wey still be lawmaker at dat time sake of accusation say im join hand wit im thugs cari arms to shoot one police officer.

Police tok tok pesin of dat time Jimoh Moshood for statement say "we don write clerk of National Assembly say make Dino Melaye report for Kogi state police command, to answer for di case, but im no gree show".

Di statement say di senator and im gang shoot Sgt Danjuma Saliu wen im dey im duty post for Kogi state for July 2018. But Melaye deny di allegation.

Melaye bin raise alarm say police wan arrest and inject am to death.

Afta days for hiding, Melaye finally surrender to di Nigeria Police Force.

Police release statement say na lie. Dem tell Dino dat time say if e know say im don commit, make e come confess.

Ahmed Usman-Ododo

Ahmed Usman-Ododo beat Shaibu Audu, Stephen Ochen, Sanusi Ohiare, Smart Adeyemi for di APC Kogi govnorship primary election to emerge candidate of di party.

Di party adopt direct mode of election and Usman-Ododo score 78,704, Audu poll 763, Ochen get 552, Ohiare score 424, while Adeyemi poll 311 votes.

Usman-Ododo na anointed candidate of di incumbent govnor of di state Yahaya Bello.

Di APC candidate na former Auditor-General of Local Goment for Kogi State.

Usman-Ododo wey be Ebira man from Okene get Bachelor's degree for Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

E also get Master's degree for Business Administration (MBA) from di University of Lagos.

Di APC candidate na Certified Public Accountant.

Adejo Okeme

Barrister Adejo Okeme beat im closest rival Isaac Alfa for Kogi State APC govnorship primary election to emerge as di candidate of di party.

Im poll 127 votes, while Alfa score 69 votes for di primary.

Okeme na legal practitioner and businessman from Kogi East senatorial district.

Before di primary election start, Okeme tell tori pipo say prompt payment of salary go be one of im priorities and also promise to tackle unemployment and security for Kogi State.