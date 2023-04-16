Adamawa Election Result: INEC don suspend collation of results afta REC 'illegally' announce Aisha Dahiru as di govnor-elect for Adamawa

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Dahiru

Di Independent National Electoral Commission don suspend di collation of result for di supplementary election wey happun for Adamawa state.

Dis na after di state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC Prof Hudu Yunus Ari for one dramatic turn declare Senator Aisha Dahiru, alias Binani of di All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of di Adamawa Govnorship election.

Inside one tweet on Twitter, INEC National commissioner for informate and Voter Education, Festus Okoye say di action of di REC de 'na usurpation of di power of di Returning Officer. E dey null, void and no get any effect.

Consequently, di collation of results of di supplementary election hereby don dey suspended.''

Prof Hudu Yunus Ari announce Binani as winner midway as dem dey collate result of di supplementary election wey hold on Saturday.

Normal normal, na di chief returning officer wey di commission appoint suppose announce di result - dis na wetin di INEC guidelines be.

On Saturday night, INEC bin adjourn collation of di result till 11am on Sunday after dem don announce results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas.

But, Oga Ari enta di centre and announce di final result one hour before di scheduled time.

E no also announce di number of votes wey Senator Dahiru poll to defeat her closest rival wey be di incumbent govnor, Ahmadu Fintiri of di PDP.

No forget say di supplementary election wey happun on Saturday na sake of say INEC bin declare di 18 March govnorhsip election for di state inconclusive.

For di results wey INEC announce den, di incumbent govnor Ahmadu Fintiri of di PDP dey lead with 421,524, while Senator Aishatu Dahiru popularly known as Binani get 390, 275 votes.

