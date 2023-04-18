Adamawa Election Result: INEC to determine when collation of results go resume for Adamawa election as Binani carry mata go court

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don tok say di Returning Officer for di Adamawa state govnorship election go determine when dem go resume di collation of result for di supplementary election wey hold on 15 April.

Inec make di announcement on Tuesday afternoon after one meeting between di Chairman Mahmood Yakubu and di National commissioners of di commission.

Dis follow wetin happun on 16 April, wen di state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Yunusa Hudu Ari declare di candidate of di APC Aishatu Dahiru as di winner of di election even though dem never collate di results finish.

Di commission later declare Oga Ari action as ''usurpation of di duties of di returning officer' and say im declaration dey ''null and void''.

Senator Dahiru don carry Inec go court sake of di decision.

Inside dia Twitter post Inec say ''Di collation process go resume at a time to be determined by di Returning Officer.

Dem also say dem go write di Inspector General of Police to investigate and possibly prosecute di state REC for im action.

''For im meeting today, 18 April 2023, di Commission discuss mata wey arise from di Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

Write to di Inspector-General of Police for di immediate investigation and possible prosecution of di Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.''

Inec say dem go also ''request di Secretary to di Goment of di Federation to draw di attention of di appointing authority to di unwholesome behaviour of di REC for further action.'' Di commission tok.

'Binani' seek judicial review on her declaration as govnor-elect

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Dahiru

Di candidate of di All Progressive Congress (APC) for di Adamawa govnorship election Senator Aishatu 'Binani' Dahiru don file motion exparte before di Federal High Court for Abuja.

For di motion exparte, Binani dey seek judicial review of di administrative decision of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 16 April sake of one Resident Electoral Commissioner declaration of Binani as di winner of di govnorship election wey shele on 18 March and di supplementary poll of 15 April.

Senator Binani dey also seek order of prohibition and certiorari wey go prevent INEC and dia agents from taking any further steps towards di declaration of di winner of di elections pending di determination of her application for judicial review.

Binani file di application pursuant to Order 34 rules 1a, order 3(1) & 3(2) a, b, c, Order 6 of di Federal High Court (Civil Procedure Rules) 2019 and Section 251 (1)q & r of di 1999 Constitution, and Section 149 & 152 of di Electoral Act 2022.

Binani tok say afta di collation of results, INEC declare her as di winner of di election, but add say di Peoples Democratic Party and dia candidate Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri begin fight and cause public disturbance of one INEC staff.

She sue INEC as di first respondent, PDP as di second respondent, and Fintiri as di third respondent.

Binani say di crisis lead INEC to cancel di initial declaration and add say di commission no get power of cancellation as na only di election petition tribunal get dis kind power.

She say wit di cancellation, INEC adopt di power of di election tribunal.

For di documents wey dem put before di court, Senator Binani through her lawyers wey Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Hussaini Zakariyau dey lead, she say judicial review exist to enable di senior court to checkmate di actions and decisions of inferior courts, di legislative and administrative arm of goment including agencies and public officers.

Di applicant further submit say INEC as agency of goment, dia actions, records, and decisions checked by di court and only court fit nullify di actions of INEC official and no be INEC fit do am.

Wetin lead to di application

Di Independent National Electoral Commission bin suspend di declaration of di Adamawa govnorship result for di second time on 16 April.

Na sake of wetin dem refer to as illegal declaration of winner by di Resident Electoral Commission of di state, Professor Hudu Yunus Ari.

Prof Ari for one dramatic move declare Senator Aisha Dahiru, alias Binani of di All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of di election.

INEC National commissioner for informate and Voter Education, Festus Okoye tok for statement say di action of di REC 'na usurpation of di power of di Returning Officer.

"E dey null, void and no get any effect." Di statement tok.

Sake of dis, di electoral body suspend di collation of results of di supplementary election wey hold on 15 and later ask di REC to ''stay away from di commission office forthwith''.

Inec bin first declare Adamawa State govnorship election inconclusive for March wen dem hold govnorship elections across di kontri.

Dem declare di election inconclusive sake of di margin of votes.

For di results wey dem announce, di APC candidate for di state, Senator Binani poll 390,275

While di incumbent, Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri of di PDP poll 421,524.

Di supplementary elections later hold for 67 polling units wia dem bin scatter di 18 March gubernatorial polls.

