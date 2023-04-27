Sudan crisis: Why we dey spend $1.2 million for 40 buses to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Nigeria don dey evacuate dia citizens wey dey stranded for Sudan sake of di crisis wey dey shele for di kontri.

Di Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama tok say Nigeria go spend $1.2 million to hire luxury buses wey dey transport di evacuees to Egyptian border.

Onyeama wey appear for Arise TV tok say di $1.2 million na to transport 5,500 Nigerians wey dey stranded for Sudan. Wen dem land for Egypt, Nigeria goment go airlift dem back to di kontri.

Di minister say e take Nigeria $1.2m for di buses to convey di stranded citizens to Egypt sake of di risk wey dey involved.

E say di providers increase di price of di buses sake of di risk wey dey involved in di road trip.

Onyeama say pipo bin attack French convoy and e dey difficult to procure di buses.

"Tins get more dangerous afta dem attack di French convoy, obviously, pipo go begin charge you more sake of say di risk dey greater," Onyeama tok

E add say Nigeria fit no spend reach di $1.2m if di number of pipo wey di buses move enta Egypt no reach 5,500 at di end of everytin.

No Nigerian don die for Sudan

Di Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada tok say no Nigerian don die for Sudan since di crisis start on 15 April.

"Di evacuation dey in batches to ensure di safety of all Nigerians. But di good news be say no Nigerian life don dey lost so far," Dada tok

E say all Nigerians dey safe and goment dey confident and hopeful say nobody go die.

Some Nigerians don enta Saudi Arabia

Dada also tok say some Nigerians don already dey evacuated through ship by di goment of Saudi Arabia.

"Let me also add say some Nigerians don dey evacuated by ship, I guess from Port Sudan, by di goment of Saudi Arabia," e tok.

According to Saudi officials, ova 1,000 pipo arrive for Saudi Arabia by ship from Sudan on Wednesday, and majority of dem na foreigners.

Dada tok say dis na joint effort as Nigeria get friendly nations wey dey ready to assist.

Why Nigerians plenty for Sudan

Di Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama tok say Nigeria get excellent relationship wit Sudan.

E say Sudan get highest number of Nigerians for diaspora statistically.

"Wetin pipo no realise be say, I tink statistically Sudan get di highest number of Nigerians for diaspora for di world. Most pipo go tink say na di US, di UK and dose kinds of tins. But Sudan use to be di route Nigeria bin dey take go perform Hajj for Mecca ova centuries and lots of dem go just settle for Sudan, and so huge number dey," Onyeama tok.

E say oda factors wey attract Nigerians to Sudan na sake of say di kontri get beta reputation for education and Islamic studies.

Who dey fight who for Sudan?

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) don dey fight since Saturday for clashes wey don kill ova 400 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di plan move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go then lead di new force.

Wetin di two sides want?

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.