Nigeria presidential election results 2023: Election tribunal go begin sit on Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar petition against Bola Tinubu victory today

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku/Obi/Tinubu/Facebook

Di Presidential Election Petitions Court go hear di petitions wey dey challenge Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory for di 2023 general elections on Monday 8 May.

According to di team of di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, di hearing na pre-hearing session.

Di session go settle pending application, and dem go set timetable for hearing of di substantive matters.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare Tinubu as president-elect afta im score 8,794,726 votes.

Tinubu close rival Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poll 6,984,520 while di candidate of di Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi get 6,101,533 votes.

How we take get here?

Afta di presidential election wey shele on 25 February wey produce Tinubu as president-elect, Atiku, Obi, Solomon Okangbuan of di Action Alliance (AA) and Chichi Ojei of di Allied People's Movement (APP) no gree for di outcome.

Di four candidates file case for di Presidential Election Petitions Court to challenge di results.

Atiku wey be PDP candidate want di tribunal to collect di certificat wey INEC issue Tinubu sake of say im no comply wit some of di provisions wey dey di electoral act.

Atiku also tok say Tinubu no qualify to contest sake of im alleged drug trafficking case for US.

Di PDP candidate want di tribunal to declare am as di winner sake of say na im come second.

Peter Obi on di oda hand dey call for cancellation of di presidential election and make INEC do fresh one.

Di LP candidate want di fresh election witout di APC candidate.

Obi also tok say Tinubu no win di required votes for Abuja.

Okangbuan also want make di tribunal cancel di election and add say INEC disobey court judgement to allow am take part for di election.

Di only female presidential candidate for di election, Ojei, also want INEC to collec di certificate of return from Tinubu.

She also tok say di APC candidate no qualify to contest di election.

Ojei tok say Tinubu no comply wit di provisions of di 1999 Constitution and 2022 Electoral Act.

Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi fit inspect election material

Afta di election, Tinubu, Atiku and Obi bin ask Court of Appeal for Abuja to grant dem request to cari out forensic examination of all di election materials wey dem use for di conduct of di poll, and make dem also give dem di Certified True Copy, of result of di physical inspection of di BVAS.

Dem also give INEC di go ahead to reconfigure di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) wey dem use for di presidential election.

Di court for dia unanimous decision by di three-member panel of Justices, rule say if dem stop INEC from reconfiguring di BVAS, e go affect di Govnorship and State Assembly elections of 11 March.Di court dismiss di objections wey Obi and im party raise against INEC move to reconfigure di BVAS.

How long e go take to get judgement?

Written result from di tribunal dey expected to happun in 180 days afta dem file di case.

Since di parties file differently di decisions go dey different.

But, di decision of di tribunal no dey final and di parties fit decide to go Supreme Court for a final verdict.

Dat process go take 60 days, so dem suppose make di final decision within eight months.