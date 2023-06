Bawa: President Tinubu suspend EFCC oga indefinitely

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, Di 40 years old AbdulRasheed Bawa fit become di youngest EFCC oga since dem create di commission for 2003.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don suspend di oga of di kontri corruption police Economic and Finnacial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Di suspension na indefinitely and na wit immediate effect.

President Tinubu approve di indefinite suspension of di EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa to allow for proper investigate into im office.

Di investigate dey come afta several serious allegations come in against am.

Bawa don receive order to immediately hand over di affairs of im office to di Director Operations of di Commission.