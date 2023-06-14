EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa suspended: President Tinubu suspend Bawa Indefinitely as chairman Economic & Financial Crimes Commission

14 June 2023, 20:23 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, Di 40 years old AbdulRasheed Bawa fit become di youngest EFCC oga since dem create di commission for 2003.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don suspend di oga of di kontri corruption police Economic and Finnacial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Di suspension na indefinitely and na wit immediate effect.

President Tinubu approve di indefinite suspension of di EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa to allow for proper investigate into im office.

Di investigate dey come afta several serious allegations come in against am.

Bawa don receive order to immediately hand over di affairs of im office to di Director Operations of di Commission.

Di director operations go run tins for di Office of di Chairman pending wen dem conclude di investigate.

Who be Abdulrasheed Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa bin be di youngest EFCC oga wey Nigeria eva get since dem create di commission for 2003.

Bawa assume office at di age of 40 years, afta Presido Buhari bin remove di form EFCC oga Ibrahim Magu for July 2020 on top accuse of corruption.

40 year old Bawa bin be one of di first cadet officers EFCC bin get for 2005.

Bawa get Bachelor of Arts degree for Economics, and a Master's degree for International Affairs and Diplomacy.

Im bin be di chief investigator for di alleged multi-billion naira fraud case against former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Oga Abdulrasheed Bawa from Kebbi state and dem born am for 1980.

Im like to watch football, tennis, reading, current affairs and international politics.

Before im appointment, Bawa say im be "trained Economic and Financial Crimes investigator and e get plenty experience for investigation and like to prosecute cases like Advance Fee Fraud, Official Corruption, Bank Fraud, Money Laundering and other Economic and Financial Crimes related offences.