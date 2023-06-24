Sierra Leone election 2023: Voting don start as millions go to polls to elect president, parliaments and odas today

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Voting don start for Sierra Leone wia over three million Sierra Leoneans dey expected to choose who go be dia next president amidst fear of gbasgbos today.

Di voters go also elect members of parliament, and local representatives.

Dis go be di fifth election since di end of di kontri brutal civil war, wey end 21 years ago.

On Wednesday, di main opposition party bin allege say police shoot and kill one of im supporter, di accuse wey police don deny.

Supporters of both main parties don chop accuse of attacking opponents.

Dis election dey take place against di background of one troubled economy, rising cost of living, as well as concerns about national unity.

President Maada Bio dey seek re-election for another five year term. E dey enter same trouser wit twelve oda candidates, but experts believe say im major challenger na Samura Kamara, di runner-up for di last presidential election for 2018.

Wetin be di issues for di election

Di economy na one of di main issues for Sierra Leone June 24 elections.

High cost of living challenges and high tax from di govment on business na di problem. Prices of basic commodities according to di Trading Economics report rise to 52.33% in April of 2023, na di highest di kontri don ever experience.

Businesses dey struggle wit high rate of di dollar daily.

Di opposition don blame President Maada Bio govment for di lack of effort to control di hike of di dollar in di market wey dey affect many business.

Despite di re-domination of di kontri currency wey happen for 2022, e no create any impact on di economy as di old currency still be legal tender and inflation continue to dey rise.

How winner go emerge?

Di winner gatz get 55% of di valid votes cast, if dat one no happen, a run-off between di top two candidates from di first round go happun.