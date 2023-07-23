BBNaija all stars: Cece, Frodd, Kiddwaya, Uriel, Pere, Frod, Soma, odas wey dey Big Brother Naija season 8

23 July 2023, 19:57 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kidd, Cece, Uriel, Pere/Instagram

Popular reality show, Big Brother Naija alias BBNaija don return wit di 'All Stars' edition.

Dis na di 8th edition of di show wey dey expected to get plenty controversies as pipo take sabi am.

BBNaija na one of di most anticipated television shows for Nigeria. Dis na sake of di category of pipo wey dey watch am pass - most of which na young pipo.

Di show dey usually dominate conversations for social wen e start up until di end.

However, for di first time ever audience dey look forward to watching dia favourite housemates from past seasons.

Di show dey happun di same year wey BBN organisers run battle between Nigerian and South Africa for dia Big Brother franchise, now dem dey bring back some ogbonge housemates enta house.

Cee-C

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@ceec_official

Cee-C don become di first housemate wey go join di Big Brother Legend house.

Cee-C bin originally dey as di first runner up for di 2018 edition of BBN.

Cee-C wey her real name na Cynthia Nwadiora, bin dey liked because of her sharp mouth and na wetin almost cause kasala for her for di house as dem bin pair am with Tobi Bakre wey now be actor.

Since she comot from di house she don do plenti endorsement plus including featuring for Perruzzi hit song, "Majesty".

Kiddwaya

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@kidwayya

Kiddwaya feature for di lockdown version of Big Brother Naija.

Na im love stor with fello housemate, Erica and im dance moves bin create di most ginger for am di friest time wey im enta di house.

Since im comot, im relationship with Erica wey pipo de ship like anoda tin, dat ship crash ooo.

Also, di billionaire son bring im papa Terry Waya to limelight. Im sef don join endorse many products, including im advert for one top hotel for Lagos.

Doyin

Doyin carri herself come from di 2022 season of BBN.