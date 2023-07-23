Mass burial burial in Lagos: Goment confirm mass burial but 'no be for EndSARS victims' for Lekki tollgate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Lagos state goment don confam tori say dem wan do mass burial for di state.

Di goment however clarify say di mass burial no be for victims of the historic 2020 EndSars protest wey shake di kontri.

Dem specifically say di 103 deadi body dem wey goment wan bury no be from di incident wey happun for Lekki tollgate.

Goment for statement dem release on Sunday insist say dem no see deadi body for di Lekki tollgate.

Tori begin spread over di weekend afta one social media user share document wey show say Lagos state goment dey plan mass burial.

Di document wey pipo first tink say na fake show say goment don approve over N60million for di mass burial of 103 deadi body dem.

"For di records, di Lagos State Environmental Health Unit pick up deadi body dem after di #EndSARS violence and community clashes for Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos state," Dr Olusegun Ogboye tok.

Ogboye wey be di permanent secretary for di Ministry of health for di South west state add say "Jailbreak" bin happun for Ikoyi Prison.

"Di casualties mentioned for di document no be doz incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as pipo dey allege. For di avoidance of doubt, we no collect any deadi body from di Lekki Toll Gate incident."

Di leaked memo and Lagos goment response

Di memo wey carry all di informate dey come almost three years afta di incident.

Di memo about di burial carry 19 July 2023.

Di document also show wia dem tok about taxes and necessary deductions wey di approved company go remit. E get details of di process of di burial for di company wey dem give di contract.

For dia response di Lagos State Ministry of Health say di letter na true but pipo dey misplace di matter dem.

Dr Olusegun Ogboye wey sign di statement argue say di pipo wey dem wan bury na from incidents of violence wey happun afta di EndSARS protests.

E say di Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) bin pick up plenty deadi body afta di #EndSARS violence and community clashes.

"Afta di #EndSARS violence di office of di Chief Coroner invite members of di public wey lose dia loved ones or pipo wey declare dia family members missing between 19th and 27th October 2020 from various clashes to contact di department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine of di Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to help wit identification of these casualties dem deposite for State-owned morgues.

"Relatives go undergo DNA tests for identification purposes. E dey important to state categorically say nobody respond to claim any of di deadi body dem.

"However, afta almost three years, di deadi body dem remain unclaimed, adding to di congestion of di morgues," di permanent secretary tok.

Since di protest in 2020, both di Lagos Government and di Federal don deny any mass killing during di EndSARS protests.

October 2020 EndSARS protest

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

October 2020 suppose be Nigeria 60th birthday month but e be period of violence and killings across di west African kontri afta one peaceful protest against police brutality turn bloody.

Di destruction start afta jaguda pipo hijack #EndSARS protests wey thousands of pipo bin dey enta streets across Nigeria to peacefully demonstrate against police brutality for di kontri and end to di SARS police unit.

'Anger and shock', dat na how Nigerians and pipo around di world react to di violence wey happun afta armed security operatives shoot #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday around 6:45pm for Lekki toll gate for Lagos.

Amnesty international bin claim say Nigerian army and police kill at least 12 peaceful #EndSARS protesters for two locations in Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial city.

One Nigerian Disk Jokey DJ Switch wey bin do Instagram live video from Lekki toll gate wen di whole kasala burst say she count 15 deadi bodi dat night alone.