Niger Republic coup? Soldiers block road to Niger presidential palace wey Mohamed Bazoum dey live - reports

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Sojas for Niger don block di presidential palace, and several ministries for di capital, Niamey, according to reports.

Dem neva fire any shots and e neva dey clear if dis na attempt by di presidential guard to seize power.

Di president office bin tweet say di guards no dey successful as dem try get support from di military for dia "anti-republican" efforts.

President Mohamed Bazoum dey im house wit im family, AFP report.

One unnamed source tell di same news agency say di move na a "fit of temper" by troops, and dem don begin tok.

Reports say di immediate former president, Mohammed Issoufou, and oda former presidents currently dey involved in tok-tok to stop di situation make e no pass e be.

"Di President of di Republic and im family dey do well. Di Army plus di National Guard dey ready to attack" those wey dey involved for dis incident, di president office add.

Di landlocked West African state na one of di most coup-prone nations for di world, e don experience four coups since independence from France for 1960, as well as plenty odas attempted coups.

President Bazoum, wey dey democratically elected for 2021, na close ally of France.

Di kontri last coup occur for February 2010,and e overturn di den President Mamadou Tandja.

Niger dey fight two jihadist campaigns - one for di south-west, wey enta di kontri from neighbouring Mali for 2015 and di oda one for di south-east wey involve jihadists wey base for north-eastern Nigeria.

Militant groups wey be supporters of both al-Qaeda and Islamic State dey active for di kontri.

Two neighbouring kontris, Mali and Burkina Faso, bin experience coups recently wey jihadist uprising trigger.