Nnamdi Kanu: Sit-at-home go happun for southeast after detained Ipob leader order Simon Ekpa to cancel am?

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, STAFAN HEUNIS/BBC

Pipo for Nigeria dey watch keenly on Monday to see how things go be for across di states wey dey di south-eastern part of di kontri following di order of di detained leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wey order a stop to 'sit-at-home'.

Simon Ekpa wey call imsef di prime minister of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) don dey order 'sit-at-home' since 2021 to demand di release of Kanu wey dey dey face charges for court.

Di sit-at-home situation don cripple economy for di region and even some death as armed men dey always force pipo to stay for dia houses on some days of di weeks.

Oga Kanu on Friday through one of im lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor send handwritten letter to Oga Ekpa wia e instruct am to stop di sit-at-home.

''Dis na direct order from. I hereby instruct una to desist from calling any sit-at-home henceforth,'' part of di letter read.

Di letter also order di Finland based Ekpa to stop ''antagonising governors or pesin for political positions because you no know wetin dem dey do on my behalf''

Dis na after Oga Ekpa declare a two-week sit-at-home for di region from Monday 31 July, 2023.

Ekpa tok say di letter na fake and insist say di sit-at-home go hold.

Wetin goment dey do about 'sit-at-home'

Govnor Peter Mbah of Enugu state last week order make dem close some businesses wey dey obey di sit-at-home order of Simon Ekpa.

As a result of di order, authorities close over 100 shops wey dem accuse say observe di sit-at-home order contrary to di directives of di state govnor.

Dis directive according to di state goment na to promote di spirit of ''no sit-at-home' and no be to punish businesses.

Di govnor don also ask President Bola Tinubu to release Oga Kanu to am.

Di action of di goment bin receive backing from di state chapter of Ohaneze Indigbo wey say di step na bold one to end ''di scourge of sit-at-home'' for di state.

President of di Igbo socio-cultural group, Professor Fred Eze say "di sit-at-home order na self-immolating and don scatter all productive assets and resources for di state since its introduction and enforcement.

Govnor Hope Uzondima of Imo state on Friday also di security forces to seek extradition of Ekpa over di illegal Monday sit-at-home order.

Oga Uzondima bin dey tok to di General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, wen e make di call.

"Wetin dey important for our cases na dis popular sit-at-home order. One man called Simon Ekpa dey somewhere for Finland," e tok.

"Na our hope say di security agencies, particularly di military, working with di Federal Goment, go either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or make dem make face di wrath of di law."

Di Senate like di state goment dey also ask di federal goment to collabo with di Finish government to extradite Ekpa for prosecution.

Dis resolution na after di red chamber consideration and adoption of a motion for plenary on Wednesday.

Na one senator, Osita Izunaso from Imo state sponsor di motion titled: "Condemning di disruptive Nature of Five Sit-At-Home Demonstrations in South-east Nigeria" while all oda South-east senators support am.

Oga Izunaso, for im debate, say thousands of innocent pipo don die since di sit-at-home action start, while property worth over a trillion don dey destroyed.

'No more'

On 29 July, some youths carry waka enta di streets of Enugu state to say 'e don do' for di sit-at-home order wey di Ipob pipo dey do.

Di protest happun after Ekpa declare di two-week sit-at-home.

Di youths wan make di federal goment review relations with di goment of Finland over dia unwillingness to arrest Ekpa.

Dem say di ''illegal sit-st-home dey cause so much wahala and dey affect education, health and economic institutions and pipo dey count plenti losses as individuals, groups and corporate bodies''

Who be Simon Ekpa ?

Simon Ekpa na Nigerian-Finnish Biafran agitator wey be self-acclaimed disciple of detained leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa wey dey live for Finland dey champion di restoration of Biafra Republic and calling on Igbo pipo wey dey for southeast to boycott di general elections unless di Federal Goment release Kanu.

Ekpa for im Twitter page describe imsef as human rights activist, CEO, senior legal advisor at Ekpa & Co Oy, legal researcher, author, analyst, Finnish politician and Biafra tok-tok pesin.

E currently get ova 66,000 followers on Twitter and na one of di social media wey im dey use give pronouncements to im followers.