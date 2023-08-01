Presidential election petition tribunal: Wetin go happun for court today

Wia dis foto come from, Obi/Tinubu/Atiku

Di Presidential Election Petition court wey dey sit for Abuja dey prepare to give judgement on di petitions wey three pipo and political parties carry come.

Part of di preparation wey go set di pace for di announcement of di judgement date na to adopt all di final written addresses of di petitioners.

Di five -man panel of judges bin fix Tuesday 1 August, 2023 as di day wey dem go adopt all di final written addresses of di petitioners and respondents.

E mean say di Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, LP Peter Obi plus Inec and President Bola Tinubu go adopt dia final briefs of argument on Tuesday.

Di petitioners dey challenge di declaration of Bola Tinubu by di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec as di winner of di 25 February Presidential Election.

Dem allege say mago-mago dey for di electoral process and pray di court to cancel di election and make Inec collect di Cerificate of Return wey dem give President Bola Tinubu.

Dem dey also pray di court to order fresh election wey President Bola Tinubu no go follow contest.

Wetin don happun so far

Na on 5 July, 2023 court hear di case of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi finish.

Atiku Abubakar close im case afta e bring 27 witnesses wit exhibits, Peter Obi also close im case afta im call 13 witness wey testify and present plenti documents and exhibits too.

Inec and President Bola Tinubu close dia case afta dem bring only one witness each.

But di All Progressives Congress, APC close dia cases without any witness.

Di Respondents, Inec, Tinubu and APC for inside dia written addresses tell court to dismiss all di petitions sake of say e no get merit.

Dem argue say di petitioners no fit present dia case well sake of di big proof wey di law give dem.

Dem also add say di petitions sama allegations for dia head wey get elements of crime inside and dem fail to prove dia case beyond all reasonable doubt as di law require.