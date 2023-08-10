Niger coup: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi visit General Tchiani and President Bola Tinubu led Ecowas meeting today

West African leaders go meet on Thursday to try to decide weda dem eventually use military force or diplomacy to restore democracy for Niger Republic.

E do reach two weeks Niger President dey detained by im own guards wey later seize power - di latest inside trend of military coups stretching across di continent.

Leaders of di regional Ecowas bloc dey meet for Nigeria capital, Abuja.

Di tin be say easy options no dey for di for West African leaders.

Dem dey anxious to restore democracy for Niger - a very large, nation wey get plenty poor pipo wey dey also already battle against Islamist insurgents.

But di soldiers wey seize power for Niger don so far, ignore diplomatic and economic pressure.

Di regional bloc, Ecowas wey Nigeria dey lead don also threaten military force.

A few years ago, dat one fit just be di fairly straightforward option.

But oda neighbouring kontris - Mali, in particular - don recently bow to military coups, wit support by Russian mercenaries. And dem don begin side wit di generals for Niger.