Niger coup: Ecowas order deployment of standby force to restore constitutional order

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ecowas/Twitter

Leaders of West African regional bloc Ecowas don order di activation of di Ecowas standby force for possible enforcement of dia resolutions for Niger wia a military coup bin comot President Mohamed Bazoum from power about two weeks ago.

For one communique wey dem read after dia emergency meeting for Abuja Ecowas Leaders say dem reach here after considering di reports of envoys and also carefully deliberating di proposal of Ecowas defense chiefs as well as other submissions by di Ecowas Commission.

Di Regional bloc say e go uphold all im resolutions and dat all options remain open. Dem mandate di Ecowas leadership to continue di monitoring of di sanctions wey dem impose on di junta leaders and warn those wey dey hinder di peace process for Niger to stop am.

Dem also come call on di AU, and di UN to support Ecowas for dia efforts to restore democracy for Niger.

Di Junta earlier in di day form a new goment.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine go lead di 21-member goment, wit generals from di new military governing council wey dey head di defence and interior ministries.

Earlier, Nigeria's President and Chairman of di bloc, say Ecowas gatz give priority to diplomatic negotiations and dialogue in resolving di political crisis for Niger.

E also note di roadblocks wey di previous envoys wey dem send go mediate wit di military Junta for Niger bin encounter.

"We gatz engage all parties involved, including di coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince dem to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. Na our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance for Niger." President Tinubu add.