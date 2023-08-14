Niger Republic: Coup leaders vow to prosecute president Mohamed Bazoum for 'high treason'

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say Mohamed Bazoum be like say e don lose a "worrying" amount of weight

Niger military regime don vow to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason", AFP report.

Di junta also slam West African leaders for imposing sanctions on di kontri.

Di Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) bin impose sanctions on Niger in response to di coup - dem dey also consider to use force against di coup leaders wey remove oga Bazoum on 26 July.

Last week di West African bloc approve deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" for Niger as soon as possible even though dem say dem still dey explore diplomatic solution to di crisis.

Niger military leaders say dem go prosecute Bazoum "for high treason and undermining di internal and external security of Niger", Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane tok for statement on national television.

Bazoum wey be 63 years and im family dey wit di junta for di president official Niamey residence since di coup, wit international concern wey dey mounting over im conditions in detention.

A member of im entourage say di president see im doctor on Saturday.

"Afta dis visit, di doctor raise no problems regarding di state of health of di deposed president and members of im family," di military tok.

Dem also say sanctions dem impose on Niger don make am hard for pipo to access medicines, food and electricity, and dem dey "illegal, inhumane and humiliating".

'Open to tok-tok'

On Sunday Niger coup leaders and di Nigeria intervention team wey include prominent Islamic scholars 'agree' to pursue dialogue ova di political crisis for di kontri.

Dis come afta di intervention team meet wit di Nigerien coup leaders for di kontri capital Niamey ova di weekend.

For one statement on 13 August by di Islamic leader Sheik Bala Lau, e say im and odas meet wit General Abdourahmane Tchiani for several hours and deliberate on all issues including di demand by Ecowas say make di coup leaders return former President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

Na President Bola Ahmed send di Islamic clerics to Niger afta im accept dia request to intervene.

Sheik Lau tok say bifor now dem don tell President Tinubu say di issue fit dey resolved wit dialogue.

Di Islamic cleric tok say im tell General Tchiani say di visit to Niger na to engage in constructive dialogue to encourage am and oda military leaders behind di coup to embrace peace instead of war to resolve di crisis.

E say General Tchiani give dem warm reception and welcome dia intervention.

"E tok say dia doors dey open to explore diplomacy and peace to resolve di mata.

"General Tchiani, however, tok say e dey painful to di coup leaders say di Ecowas leaders no hear dia side of di mata before dem issue ultimatum to dem to quit office," Sheik Lau tok.