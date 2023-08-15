Godwin Emefiele: DSS move to withdraw 'fire arms' charge against ex-CBN governor wit 20 fresh charges

15 August 2023

Di federal goment through di Department of State Security (DSS) don begin process to withdraw dia charges against di suspended govnor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Dis na di new matter wey hapun for di court on Tuesday wen DSS bin file anoda application against di former CBN oga.

Also, di goment say dem don file anoda 20 count charge against Emefiele for Abuja.

Although Emefiele no show for court, im lawyer tok say dem no go gree all di applications wey goment make na orally.

Di DSS bin tok say Emefiele go remain for dia custody as dem dey investigate am based on "adequate suspicious of commission of a crime."