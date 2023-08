Tinubu minister and portfolios: Ministerial list get Wike to FCT, Heineken Lokpobiri as minister of petroleum, Keyamo to Aviation, Umahi to works, Edun get Finance

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BAT/facebook

President Bola Tinubu don assign roles to di ministers wey e appoi

Dis dey come three weeks afta Senate screen and confam 45 of dem.

Tok-tok pesin to di president, Ajuri Ngelale confam di appointments to State House correspondents on Wednesday.

Prominent among di list former Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike wey dem appoint as di di Minister of di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo, Aviation Minister.

Anoda ogbonge Ministry wey be dat of Petroleum go to Heineken Lokpobiri from Bayelsa state.

Tinubu ministerial list and portfolio

Di full list na Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy - Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle, Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu, Minister of Housing and Urban Development - Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development - Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning - Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Environment and Ecological Management.

Odas na Minister of State, FCT Mairiga Mahmud, Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation Bello Goronyo, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Education Tahir Momoh, Minister of Interior Sa'idu Alkali, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development, Ali Pati, Minister of Police Affairs Ibrahim Gaidam and Minsiter of State, Steel Development Maigari Ahmadu.

Dis list also get Minister of Steel Development Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Information National Orientation Muhammed Idris, Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong, Minister of State, Police Affairs Imman Suleiman Ibrahim, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Zephianiah Jisalpo and Minister of Water Resources and sanitation Joseph Utsev.