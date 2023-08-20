Tinubu ministerial reshuffle: Abubakar Momoh to become Minister of Niger Delta development, Oyetola, Tunji-Ojo, Alkali get new position

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC collage

President Tinubu don make small changes for di ministerial portfolios wey e recently release.

Dis dey happun days afta e assign roles to di 45 minister-designates wey di Senate bin screen and confam.

On Sunday di state house, Abuja release statement say di president don appoint new minister for di ministry of Niger Delta.

Ajuri Ngelale, tok-tok pesin for di president wey sign di statement say im oga also re-assign some of di minister-designates to oda ministries.

E also say goment take time to change di names of some ministries too - for clarity.

"President Bola Tinubu don approve di redeployment of Engr Abubakar Momoh from di Federal Ministry of Youth to di Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

"Di Federal Ministry of Youth go dey re-assigned to anoda Minister-Designate soon", di statement tok.

Tinubu ministerial reshuffle

Di ministerial reshuffle affect three ministries wey include di federal ministries of transportation, interior, and marine & blue economy.

Di pipo wey dey affected na;

Adegboyega Oyetola redeployed as di minister of Marine & Blue Economy - im bin dey posted to di ministry of transportation before.

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo redeployed as di Minister of Interior - e bin dey Marine and Blue Economy.

Sa'idu Alkali redeployed as di Minister of Transportation - e bin dey ministry of Interior.

Di ministries wey dem name well na;

Ministry of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources wey Heineken Lokpobiri be di minister.

Ministry of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources - wey Ekperipe Ekpo na di minister.

Ajuri Ngelale say di president also approve di renaming of di Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as di Federal Ministry of Environment.

"All di changes take immediate effect by di directives of di Presidente," tok.

Wetin Blue Economy wey Oyetola go head mean?

Di Blue Economy na term wey refer to all di activities wey dey related to di oceans and every contributions wey go lead to di growth, improvement and preservation of environmental sustainability of di ocean.

European Union even put am as all di economic activities wey dey related to oceans, seas and coasts. Dis one mean say, Blue Economy dey link and contribute to food security and clear poverty.

E also relate to goal 14 of di SDGs wey be 'Life Below Water'. Di ocean na very important source of food, energy and minerals wey dey useful to different sectors, but still di economy dey under threat sake of different activities wey human beings bin dey do.

Some of di threat to Blue Economy na pollution, ocean warming and fishery collapse wey fit destroy di ocean and go cause scarcity of food and some oda minerals wey need for human beings to fit able survive.

How Blue Economy fit help economy for Nigeria

Now wey Nigeria don get ministry wey go handle Blue Economy, e dey necessary to sabi say dis go hellep di kontri.

E don dey estimated say di total value of ocean assets dey $24 trillion. If Nigeria bin tap into dis economy, e mean say plenti opportunities go dey to enjoy.

According to di National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for dia current data, unemployment for Nigeria don enter 33.3% and annual inflation rate bin jump reach 24.08%.

Report by the Commonwealth show say 350 million jobs for di world dey linked wit fish matter- e mean say if Nigeria invest for fishing sector, e go contribute to employment opportunities for di kontri.

E also dey notable say wit di plenti water bodi wey dey Nigeria, di kontri go dey contribute to di 50% of all di fish wey human dey consume through aquaculture.

Nigeria dey battle plenti climate change, but di Blue Economy go hellep address di problem wey di kontri dey face.

Adegboyega Oyetola profile

Im be immediate past govnor of Osun State.

Di finance expert be 68 years-old.

E come from Iragbiji, Boripe local goment area.

E get degree in insurance and masters in business administration, di two na from di University of Lagos.