Godwin Emefiele: Arraignment of di suspended CBN governor go begin today

51 minutes wey don pass

Former Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) govnor Godwin Emefiele dey expected to show face for court on Wednesday to take im plea for charges Nigeria goment sama am.

Nigeria goment drag di suspended CBN oga to di Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court Abuja last Thursday to ansa for di fresh charges dem sama am.

Di arraignment of di suspended govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria suppose happun last Thursday but e no go as dem plan am.

Justice Hamza Muazu of di Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court on Thursday adjourn di arraignment to 23 August, 2023.

Dis na sake of Counsel to Nigeria goment Muhammed Abubakar beg court to adjourn di arraignment sake of say one of di defendants Sa' adatu Yaro no well - and she no go fit show face for court.

Di oda lawyers no oppose di application afta Nigeria goment beg for more time to fit arrange dem sef well before di mata start.

Charges wey FG sama Emefiele

Nigeria goment sama Emiefiele and im alleged partner 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy and giving corrupt advantages to im associates.

Di suspended CBN oga chop accuse say e give mago-mago advantage to Sa'adatu Yaro wey be director for April1616 Investment Limited.

Dis offense dey against Section 19 of di Corrupt Practices and oda Related Offenses Act 2000.

Di section for di act say "Any public officer wey use im office or position to give any corrupt or unfair advantage upon imsef or any relation or associate of di public officer or any oda public officer, dey guilty of an offence and wen dem convict am, im go dey liable to imprisonment for five years without any option of fine"

Director of public prosecutions, federal ministry of justice, Mohammed Abubakar and oda Ministry officials na im sign di charge sheet.

Dem allege say di three of dem buy a fleet of over 98 exotic cars and armoured buses wey cost around N6.9 billion.

Dem buy some of di cars and buses between 2018 and 2020, di charge add.

Di cars include 84 Toyota Hilux vehicles, 10 Armoured Mercedes Benz buses, 2 Toyota Landcruisers and one Toyota Avalon car.

One of di counts tok say Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele sometime around 2018 use im position as govnor of Central bank of Nigeria give corrupt advantage to Sa'adatu Yaro as im award her contract to supply 37 Toyota Hilux vehicles wey cost N854,700,000 only to April1616 Investment Limited.

Anoda charge be say Emefiele still give Sa'adatu Yaro anoda contract to supply one Toyota V8 Landcruiser at di cost of N73,800,000 only and Toyota Avalon at di cost of 99.9 million to April1616 Investment Limited for 2019.

Dem also allege say Emefiele still give anoda contract to Yaro to buy one Toyota Landcruiser VXR wey dem value at N96 million for 2020.